Aero Ultra Steam Review: A Surprisingly Versatile Wet And Dry Vacuum

Whenever I write a review about a new product, I spend at least a week using it, testing it, and trying to push it to the limit. The Dreame Aero Ultra Steam Wet Dry Vacuum found its way to my doorstep a day before a flood watch, which meant that before long, my dogs would drag in as much mud as their sticky paws could manage. This afforded me the rare chance to not only use a new device and put it through its paces quickly, but it also meant that I had some seriously dirty floors that needed cleaning.

Dreame is well known for its robotic vacuum cleaners and mowers, but it's not limited to those products. The Aero Ultra Steam is powerful, and it includes a variety of special features that set it apart from other cleaners in its class. After reading up on the machine before it arrived, I can honestly say that I got excited to try it out, which is coming from someone who prefers to leave floor cleaning duties to a robotic vacuum cleaner.

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

The Aero Ultra Steam works with a powerful 30,000Pa suction, which outperforms its contemporaries/predecessors (the Aero and Aero Pro) considerably. Dreame designed the Aero Ultra Steam for homeowners who need to deal with messy floors often, and while its cost of $649.99 might put some budget-conscious consumers off, I had to check it out for myself to see if the product warranted the high cost. Here's what I learned after using it to tackle a seriously messy floor.