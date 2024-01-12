CES 2024: Dreame's Robotic Vacuum And Mowers Bring New Features And Smart Solutions

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, smart vacuum manufacturer Dreame gave us a glimpse of its new robotic helpers for both inside and outside the house.

The X30 Ultra smart vacuum is billed as "one of the most comprehensive hands-free cleaning experiences on the market." The device is loaded with helpful features, such as the Mop-Extend 3.0, which allows the device to automatically swing its rotating mop heads into narrow crevices that the body can't reach.

Dreame's smart vacuum also features its proprietary Anti-Tangle Tri-Cut Roller, which captures loose hairs off the ground and dices them up with internal blades to prevent nasty tangles in the waste collector. Speaking of, the device's waste management is all handled from the convenient Self-Cleaning Base Station, which manages clean and waste water tanks, dust receptacles, and detergent reloads. While all this is happening, the station also hot-washes and scrapes the mops, ensuring they're as clean as possible before the robot deploys again.

Outside of household cleaning, the Roboticmower A1 brings a new level of convenience to the robotic mower scene. Where other robotic mowers require unsightly copper wires or sensing pegs buried into your lawn, the Roboticmower A1 can be paired directly to your smartphone, which you can then use to manually map out a path for it. Additionally, the Roboticmower A1 is loaded with Omni-Sense 3D Mapping technology, allowing it to spot obstacles and obstructions from up to 40 meters away, giving it plenty of time to avoid them.