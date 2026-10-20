4 Cheap Ways To Get Better Sound From Your Car Stereo
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Car stereos have come a long way over the last decade. With the introduction of systems like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, there's a growing library of apps that enhance its users' driving experience, whether through aiding navigation or providing the weather. However, one area that's lagging behind is car audio. Although the convenience of listening to music has improved thanks to music app stereo integrations, many car manufacturers supply baseline audio systems that lack potential and often result in a sound that's bland.
Weak amplifiers and poorly-made factory speakers are among many of the areas where factory car audio fails. As manufacturers save on costs, these cheaper materials can also easily degrade under certain weather conditions – a pressing issue for frequent drivers in changing climates. To solve these problems, you don't need to replace your entire stereo setup. There are several cheaper adjustments and upgrades you can make without breaking the bank. Many of these methods provide a noticeable improvement by themselves, so you can pick and choose which best suits you and your vehicle. Save money and improve your car audio on a budget using these methods.
Upgrade the factory speakers
If you're seeking better car audio, one of the most effective ways to upgrade your sound is to switch up the built-in speakers. Many factory speakers utilize weak materials such as paper cones, despite the material being easily affected by heat and moisture. The good news is you can upgrade your factory speakers to better-built alternatives for improved audio without spending a fortune.
There are two types of speaker systems you can install to revamp your car audio. Coaxial speakers are generally the cheapest option and are easier to install. These systems combine the tweeter and woofer into a single unit, meaning there are fewer components to install. Coaxial speakers are easy to set up, mirroring factory speakers. Plus, you can find top-rated coaxial speakers for less than $50, making them a great way to instantly improve your car audio.
The second option is to purchase a component speaker system. Unlike coaxial speakers, these systems separate the woofer and tweeter, meaning they require separate installation. Their advanced speaker setup makes them more suited for audiophiles. While this option costs more than their coaxial counterparts, you can find popular systems such as the Rockford Fosgate R165-S retailing at $79.99 – only a slight increase for delivering top-notch audio.
There are many factors to watch out for when shopping for car speakers. Some websites like Crutchfield provide search filters to enter your make and model to view compatible speakers. However, where it is unavailable, it's important to check measurements such as diameter and mounting depth to ensure a correct fit.
Add a budget-friendly amplifier
Built-in amplifiers host several problems for delivering crisp audio. Many lack the power to provide clean sound and create distortion at high volumes. If you want to listen to music leisurely without encountering distortion, you can purchase an aftermarket amplifier. Installing an amplifier doesn't necessarily require a new radio either – you can use amps with speaker-level inputs alongside your existing setup.
The good news is you don't need to splash out on a top-end amplifier to hear results. There are plenty of budget-friendly options that provide a healthy boost in sound quality without needing to go out of pocket. The Pyramid PB715X 1000W Amplifier is among affordable models that can power two main speakers or a subwoofer. Retailing for $59.99 at Walmart, the multichannel amp has an RMS rating (meaning continuous power) of 500 watts, which is fairly impressive given that the average built-in radio provides around 10–20 watts per channel.
Another customer favorite that doesn't break the bank is the Belva BXA6404 Class-A/B Amplifer, priced at $69.99. The BXA6404 offers 4 channels as well as features like bass boost and high/low pass filters for fine-tuning audio. Although there is the sacrifice of a 80W RMS rating, the Belva BXA6404 amp is still a worthy budget-friendly amp, with many customers praising its power and compact size.
Enable high-quality audio from your streaming source
One of the cheaper methods to improve your car audio is to take advantage of higher resolutions in your music streaming app. This is especially practical if you are already paying for a service like Spotify Premium or Apple Music. Streaming from higher resolutions creates an overall clearer picture of the sound, not dissimilar from wearing good-quality headphones. When listening at higher resolutions, you may notice aspects of songs you wouldn't hear otherwise. This is especially true in environments like a car.
Before enabling the highest resolution audio in your music app, it's worth noting this will use more data, so proceed with caution if you have a limited data plan. To enable lossless audio for Spotify Premium users, first click on your profile icon. Tap on Settings and privacy, then select Media quality. From here, you can select the audio quality you desire for both Wi-Fi and cellular connections.
To ensure you're using lossless audio in Apple Music, head on over to the Settings page on your iPhone, then select Apps. Choose the Music option, then tap Audio Quality to find the Lossless Audio toggle. To get the best audio out of Apple CarPlay, you can also use a wired connection to avoid compression and latency.
Purchase an affordable subwoofer
If you're craving more bass, adding a subwoofer to your car audio mix is a great way to bring out sounds in the lower register. If you're familiar with how a subwoofer works, you'll know the importance of the environment it's placed in and its decremental impact of bad acoustics. Cars naturally hand themselves to poor acoustics, with many built-in radios failing to produce a full spectrum of sound.
Thankfully, to get a powerful low-end punch, you don't need to invest hundreds of dollars purchasing top-end models – there are many budget-friendly subwoofers for your car that save money and deliver improved bass. The DX10" Car Subwoofer is a powerful 4-ohm speaker with 300W RMS power that's currently available for under $100. There are also 12" and 15" models, all of which have all yielded a positive response from general drivers to audio enthusiasts alike.
Before buying a subwoofer, there are some important precautions to take. Besides checking the subwoofer size, you'll need to check the type of enclosure being used. If your subwoofer comes without a box, retailers such as Crutchfield offer several empty subwoofer enclosures for an affordable price. You can also build your own subwoofer to save more money.
Methodology
Upgrading car audio can become an expensive job. Instead of splashing out hundreds of dollars on a new head unit, we've focused on specific upgrades and tweaks that can give your car audio a healthy boost without breaking the bank. Each method can be implemented for under $100, making upgrading your car audio a less expensive hobby.
To balance performance with affordability, we've only picked products rated four stars or higher on their respective retailers like Amazon and Walmart. In addition to positive customer feedback, we also relied on expert opinion online to gather views about which methods are worth your time.