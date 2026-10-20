4 Cheap Ways To Get Better Sound From Your Car Stereo

If you're seeking better car audio, one of the most effective ways to upgrade your sound is to switch up the built-in speakers. Many factory speakers utilize weak materials such as paper cones, despite the material being easily affected by heat and moisture. The good news is you can upgrade your factory speakers to better-built alternatives for improved audio without spending a fortune.

There are two types of speaker systems you can install to revamp your car audio. Coaxial speakers are generally the cheapest option and are easier to install. These systems combine the tweeter and woofer into a single unit, meaning there are fewer components to install. Coaxial speakers are easy to set up, mirroring factory speakers. Plus, you can find top-rated coaxial speakers for less than $50, making them a great way to instantly improve your car audio.

The second option is to purchase a component speaker system. Unlike coaxial speakers, these systems separate the woofer and tweeter, meaning they require separate installation. Their advanced speaker setup makes them more suited for audiophiles. While this option costs more than their coaxial counterparts, you can find popular systems such as the Rockford Fosgate R165-S retailing at $79.99 – only a slight increase for delivering top-notch audio.

There are many factors to watch out for when shopping for car speakers. Some websites like Crutchfield provide search filters to enter your make and model to view compatible speakers. However, where it is unavailable, it's important to check measurements such as diameter and mounting depth to ensure a correct fit.