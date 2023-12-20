4 Things To Look For When Shopping For New Car Speakers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many different reasons someone could be in the market for new car speakers. You could also be looking for a replacement for your blown speaker. If that's you, many enthusiasts will tell you not to replace them with the single-cone speakers your car probably came with but instead shell out a few bucks on some non-standard speakers. Your music could sound substantially better with a proper set of speakers that make the most out of your stereo system. But knowing what to look for with all the complicated jargon thrown around when speakers are discussed can be challenging.

Before getting into the technical aspects of sound quality, you must know what speakers will fit your vehicle. Look at the speaker size and mounting depth to manually fit your speakers. You also need to ensure your prospective options fit within your car's speaker grilles if you have them. When in doubt, use Crutchfield. This website will ask you for the year and model of your vehicle and then provide you with compatible sound systems and speakers. From the long list of compatible products, you can choose the best speakers for you. Follow this guide if you don't know what you need in a good set of speakers.