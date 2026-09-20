How To Get The Highest-Quality Audio Out Of Apple CarPlay

Apple makes great hardware products, but they wouldn't be half as popular if it weren't for the software and ecosystem features that make the experience so seamless. IOS has a slew of conveniences that make using the iPhone with other devices feel like a natural extension of the same experience, CarPlay being one of them. If your vehicle supports the feature and you already rely on navigation apps, then using CarPlay on your car's infotainment screen is one of the best free upgrades you can make to your driving experience.

Using CarPlay also makes it easier to control music playback when you're driving. Selecting tracks on your car's infotainment screen is much safer than doing so on your phone's smaller display. Plus, you get to skip tracks and change the volume using the physical controls on your steering wheel. Setting up CarPlay takes only a few seconds, and it supports major music streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

Unless there's an issue with your car's stereo or the CarPlay connection, the audio quality shouldn't be any different from your car's built-in media player via Bluetooth. If you want to improve your music listening experience, though, there are a few tweaks you can make on your iPhone to get the most out of your car's audio system.