How To Get The Highest-Quality Audio Out Of YouTube Music

There are several music streaming services that let you play tracks on multiple devices whenever and wherever you'd like. You might not own any of the songs in your library, but you may have decided it's not a bad compromise for the convenience of having millions of tracks available in your pocket. Out of the dozen or so leading music streaming apps around, YouTube Music is a popular one people default to.

It is especially convenient for those who already pay for a YouTube Premium subscription, which includes ad-free access to YouTube Music. There is even a helpful tool that lets you transfer your Spotify library to YouTube Music. Like other services, YouTube Music lets you change the quality of the songs it streams. If you have a decently fast internet connection, you actually might benefit from cranking this option all the way up.

On Android, start by tapping your profile picture at the top-right corner of the display. Navigate to Settings > Data saving > Audio quality on Wi-Fi and select the Always High option. You can also change this setting for when you're streaming music on mobile data. If you're using an iPhone or iPad, you can find these options by heading to Settings > Playback and restrictions > Audio quality on Wi-Fi and then choose Always High. For higher-quality downloads, head to Settings > Download & storage > Audio quality and select High. You can tap on the Clear downloads option if you want to remove existing tracks before downloading them again in higher audio quality.