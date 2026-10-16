5 Of The Coolest New Harbor Freight Products Available In October 2026
In the years since its founding as a mail-order tool business, Harbor Freight Tools has become one of the larger players in the retail home improvement marketplace, and now counts more than 1,600 brick and mortar stores to its name. The company has risen the retail ranks in part for offering quality tools to consumers at budget-minded prices. These days, the company even counts a range of notable names among its exclusive in-house brands.
The retailer has continued to build out the range of devices currently made by its in-house brands via the release of new and sometimes revamped tools through its physical retail stores and in the "New Tools" section of its online outlet. Those new tool drops happen with some regularity, requiring Harbor Freight Tools diehards to frequently check the company's site for the latest gear from brands like Braun, ICON, Hercules, and Daytona, among others. A wide range of new tools are available for October. Here's a few we think are among the coolest you'll find.
Doyle Non-contact Voltage Tester
Among Harbor Freight's various in-house brands, Doyle is one that may not be quite as well known. Doyle trades largely in non-powered hand tools, which the company says are intended for those who operate in professional trades. Electricians are included on that list, with Doyle offering a range of wire-focused tools and electrical meters among its offerings. In that latter category, it's also recently released this slick little Non-contact Voltage Tester.
As its name clearly conveys, this CAT IV 1000V safety rated device allows users to determine the voltage of electrical components without the need to physically handle them. If you've ever worked with electrical wires and outlets, you know how valuable such a safety feature might be on the job. The compact device — about the size of a screwdriver — is designed to detect AC voltage between 12V and 1000V. It's also fitted with an infrared thermometer boasting a 4:1 distance-to-spot ratio and is able to read temps between -22-degrees Fahrenheit (-30-degrees Celsius) to 536-degrees Fahrenheit (280-degreesCelsius).
Those numbers are clearly displayed in a built-in digital display, which is one of the features that's helped the tool earn a solid 4.7-star user rating in the early days of its retail run. So too is price point, with Harbor Freight selling the tool for $27.99. If you're interested in Doyle's Non-contact Voltage Tester, you should know the tool is currently only being sold in-store.
Braun Rechargeable LED Work Light
Even if you've managed to accumulate all the fancy tools in the world, there's very little you can actually do with them if you're working in a location without enough lighting. Thus, it is always important to have an extra torch or two handy if you're walking into a basement, attic, or crawl space on your next job. Even though Harbor Freight Tools already has plenty of solid work site lights available online and in-store, it continues to add fresh options to its list of offerings, and this $49.99 Braun Clamp Light is pretty cool.
The light should be pretty handy in any number of low-light work scenarios too, as its heavy-duty clamp ensures the 4,200-Lumens LED should stay firmly in place no matter where you attach it. That clamp also works as a standing base for the light on the off chance that you need to set it up on a flat surface, and the head is designed to pivot up to 270-degrees. On a full charge, the USB-C rechargeable light can illuminate your site for up to 19-hours, depending on which of the three lighting modes you are using.
On top of that, the light is IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, and its charging ports can also provide on-site charging to USB devices through a USB-A port. Though it's only been around a short period, users have taken a liking to it, rating it 4.8-stars and largely raving about its on-the-job functionality.
ICON Heavy Duty Mechanics Roller Seat
Not every type of job allows you the chance to sit down for your work. But if you're working one of those rare gigs where sitting is often part of the job, you know full well how handy a good rolling work bench or stool can be. If you're in the market for a new one, Harbor Freight Tools has recently released a Rolling Mechanics Seat from its popular ICON brand that we think is worth a look.
First and foremost, at $79.99, it's a decidedly budget-friendly option, as garage ready rolling stools can be pretty pricey in retail environments. Price aside, this is also a well-designed work bench, as it features an under-the-seat storage shelf for loose tools, as well as an additional storage drawer that is built directly into the seat itself. That drawer is capable of holding roughly 20-pounds of weight, while the bench itself is built to hold upwards of 350-pounds total. The seat is made with 2 1/4-inch high-density foam, and the 3 1/2-inch casters allow for 360-degrees of mobility in work environments.
While the Icon stool is a relatively new feature in Harbor Freight's brick-and-mortar stores and online outlet, it has already been purchased and reviewed by 100 users, and fronts a near perfect 4.9-star rating. One of those users did complain of a non-functional caster upon receipt, however, so you'll want to check those yourself if you choose to invest in this handy work seat.
Hercules 20V Surface Conditioning Tool
Not every Harbor Freight Tools shopper will find themselves in need of a surface conditioning tool. We'd even go so far as to wager that quite a few have no idea what such a tool even does. But if your work frequently requires you to remove paint or rust from metal or hard wood surfaces, you probably feel like that tool is a permanent fixture in your hand. If you fit that particular mold, the early reviews of Hercules's new 20V Surface Conditioner indicate that it may be a solid addition to your everyday workflow.
As it's a pretty new addition to Harbor Freight's offerings, there are not many user reviews posted just yet. But with 18 officially in the books, the tool carries a rating of 4.7 stars. Only one of those reviews is under 4-stars, and that 2-star rating primarily took the tool to task because its battery did not provide the same runtime as a corded device. So, if you need max runtime, you'll need to think about that or buy extra 20V power packs at the point of purchase. It's also worth mentioning that the tool's $149.99 sticker price does not include a battery or charger.
Despite the potential runtime issue, the tool's brushless motor should provide plenty of scraping power to users, doing so at 6 variable speeds. Those speeds deliver RMP ratings anywhere between 1,000 and 3,700 RPM, and it comes with a durable 40-grit drum.
Predator 14,500 Watt Tri-Fuel Portable Generator
With extreme weather patterns becoming a fairly common thing across the globe, it can be wise to keep a few useful emergency gadgets at the ready just in case. When it comes to "just in case," bringing a bigger device like a portable generator into any emergency planning scenario can be smart too, as it might help you keep the lights and a few creature comforts up and running when the power goes out. If you're interested in such a device, this Tri-Fuel Generator from Harbor Freight's Predator brand may be worth looking into.
Before we get too far along here, we should note that this is another in-store purchase only device, which means if you're interested in ponying-up the $1,499.99 required to own one, you'll have to visit your nearest brick-and-mortar Harbor Freight store to do so. The good news is, the generator features a bevy of pretty cool features, not the least of which is that it can run on gasoline, propane, or natural gas. It's also powered by a 500cc engine that utilizes electronic fuel injection and an electronic throttle for maximum efficiency and steady power output.
The generator is also equipped with Predator's Co Secure technology, which shuts the machine down automatically when it detects dangerous levels of Carbon Monoxide. The device is also equipped with an automatic start feature, which lets you fire the generator up with the push of a button from as far as 100-feet away, which is as cool a feature as you might hope for in a generator.