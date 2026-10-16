5 Of The Coolest New Harbor Freight Products Available In October 2026

Among Harbor Freight's various in-house brands, Doyle is one that may not be quite as well known. Doyle trades largely in non-powered hand tools, which the company says are intended for those who operate in professional trades. Electricians are included on that list, with Doyle offering a range of wire-focused tools and electrical meters among its offerings. In that latter category, it's also recently released this slick little Non-contact Voltage Tester.

As its name clearly conveys, this CAT IV 1000V safety rated device allows users to determine the voltage of electrical components without the need to physically handle them. If you've ever worked with electrical wires and outlets, you know how valuable such a safety feature might be on the job. The compact device — about the size of a screwdriver — is designed to detect AC voltage between 12V and 1000V. It's also fitted with an infrared thermometer boasting a 4:1 distance-to-spot ratio and is able to read temps between -22-degrees Fahrenheit (-30-degrees Celsius) to 536-degrees Fahrenheit (280-degreesCelsius).

Those numbers are clearly displayed in a built-in digital display, which is one of the features that's helped the tool earn a solid 4.7-star user rating in the early days of its retail run. So too is price point, with Harbor Freight selling the tool for $27.99. If you're interested in Doyle's Non-contact Voltage Tester, you should know the tool is currently only being sold in-store.