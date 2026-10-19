5 Craftsman Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Craftsman tools have been a familiar U.S. tool brand for almost a century. Originally founded as part of Sears in 1927, this changed in 2017, when it became one of the tool brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker. Today, the brand sits in the mid-tier tool category. They aren't quite an entry-level product, but they're also not at the professional level like DeWalt or Milwaukee. However, for DIYers and homeowners who want versatility, performance, and durability without paying premium prices, Craftsman power tools are a brand worth considering. It's also worth noting that the company doesn't just manufacture power tools, and there are plenty of Craftsman hand tools for under $20 worth adding to your toolkit.

However, for this article, we're going to stick with Craftsman power tools that will cost you less than $100. We describe the full methodology of how these tools were chosen at the bottom of the article, but in short, each tool needed a strong review rating from plenty of reviews and has real multi-purpose usefulness. Of course, each tool has to cost less than $100.

Let's have a closer look at five Craftsman power tools that hit those benchmarks.