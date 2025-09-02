5 Craftsman Tools Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To User Reviews

Much like you'd expect of one the best hand tool brands out there, Craftsman offers a 26-piece Ratcheting Screwdriver Set with three kinds of twisting zones: a speed zone for tasks where you need quick rotation, a torque zone for tasks that require a higher level of torque force, and a precision tactile zone where you need absolute control over the rotation output.

Handling so many small parts and storing them can be a real hassle, which is why the set comes with a convenient zipper case where you can secure all the tools in their respective places. Working with small parts also means you frequently forget where you kept them and have to look here and there before finally spotting the bits. However, this set eliminates the problem by including a telescoping magnetic pickup tool to easily catch the fallen pieces — basically a huge timesaver. The bit variety is nice, and the screwdriver also has a magnetic head to keep them intact with the tip.

You get a lifetime warranty with the purchase, so you can buy once and remain stress-free for the rest of the years — that is, if you use the tools with care, of course. Don't worry about rust or corrosion eating away at the tool either, since it has a protective chrome plating. Priced at $16.98 on Amazon and rated at 4.6/5, this ratcheting screwdriver has applications across various fields of work, like carpentry, automotive repairs, DIY projects, and much more.