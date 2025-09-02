5 Craftsman Tools Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To User Reviews
Parented by Stanley Black & Decker, Craftsman tools is recognized for its signature red and black colors and enjoys a credible reputation in the market. Be it in the fields of plumbing, carpentry, automotive, or woodworking, the range is not only limited to professionals but also offers a great variety for homeowners and DIYers. Ranked as one of the top tool brands out there, you'd expect them to have tools that are placed on the expensive side — out of reach for beginners and ordinary consumers. Besides, a price hike is also expected for Craftsman tools in the coming days.
However, the extensive range also offers cheaper options that compromise neither on functionality nor quality. Updating you on the five Craftsman tools under $20 that are actually worth buying, each of these hand tools brings the classic Craftsman quality, along with a sturdy design, and will make for a useful addition to your toolbox. By the way, the manufacturer also got an array of options for toolbox under $100 where you can keep all these possessions.
Craftsman Wire Stripper, Cutter, Crimper
A multi-purpose tool like Craftsman's Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper is more suited to DIYers, homeowners, and hobbyists rather than professionals but it can prove useful in a variety of jobsite tasks as well. It has a bi-material handle (plastic and rubber) for a firm and comfortable grip. Moreover, the design features a sturdy lead blade and tackles both insulated and non-insulated terminals to enhance its functionality.
The tool can easily strip and cut 10-22 AWG wires, thanks to the adjustable jaws that can base their grip according to the wire size. Hence, you can strip wire insulations with absolute ease and cut through the wires with high precision, making it your go-to tool for around-the-house electrical repairs and installations. Not only this, but there are integrated bolt cutters that cut down bolts to perfect lead threads. With a 4.8/5 rating on Amazon, customers appreciate it for durability and multi-functionality, both of which make the $16.99 purchase worth the investment.
Craftsman Ratcheting Screwdriver, Multibit Set, 26-Piece
Much like you'd expect of one the best hand tool brands out there, Craftsman offers a 26-piece Ratcheting Screwdriver Set with three kinds of twisting zones: a speed zone for tasks where you need quick rotation, a torque zone for tasks that require a higher level of torque force, and a precision tactile zone where you need absolute control over the rotation output.
Handling so many small parts and storing them can be a real hassle, which is why the set comes with a convenient zipper case where you can secure all the tools in their respective places. Working with small parts also means you frequently forget where you kept them and have to look here and there before finally spotting the bits. However, this set eliminates the problem by including a telescoping magnetic pickup tool to easily catch the fallen pieces — basically a huge timesaver. The bit variety is nice, and the screwdriver also has a magnetic head to keep them intact with the tip.
You get a lifetime warranty with the purchase, so you can buy once and remain stress-free for the rest of the years — that is, if you use the tools with care, of course. Don't worry about rust or corrosion eating away at the tool either, since it has a protective chrome plating. Priced at $16.98 on Amazon and rated at 4.6/5, this ratcheting screwdriver has applications across various fields of work, like carpentry, automotive repairs, DIY projects, and much more.
Craftsman 25-Foot Tape Measure with Fraction Markings, Retractable, Self-Locking Blade
The Craftsman Tape Measure ($13.59 on Amazon) is loaded with features that will aid your job in a lot of different ways. One of the core features is the self-locking mechanism; the 25-foot blade locks in place per the set measurements when you press the button located on top of the design to the "lock" mode. It won't reverse back into the hood until you manually unlock it through the same button. Extend the blade up to eight feet before it starts to drop down; therefore, you can take long individual readings without any annoyance.
The portable design makes it suitable for loading onto your tool belt; however, the unit has some hefty weight to it. Besides, the blade has easy-to-read, large markings (both inches and fractions), so you don't have to squint your eyes in order to note the measurements. Coated with a durable blade coating, it won't leave your side anytime soon either.
Furthermore, the rubber overmold protects your hand from strains and allows for a firmer grip for precise measurements, and on the bottom protects surfaces from scratches. The blade glides in and out like a breeze without any kind of nasty obstructions, so you can pull it out effortlessly in one go. Amazon users gave this tape measure an excellent rating of 4.7/5, making it one of the hottest Craftsman products on the platform.
Craftsman Torpedo Level
The Craftsman Torpedo Level helps in leveling surfaces, new installations, DIY projects, and whatnot. For instance, if you are a plumber, you can use a torpedo level to make sure all the pipes are installed at the correct angles. The 9-inch unit features three vials — horizontal, plumb (90-degree), and angled (45-degree). The magnified center vial makes it easy to recognize once the level is reached for better accuracy, no matter what angle you observe it from.
The magnetic base allows you to place the torpedo on any metallic surface for a stable grip and hands-free leveling. With a compact size, the torpedo can effortlessly fit into tight spaces while also occupying less space in your toolbox. Oh, and to use it between thinner spaces, slide it in through the shorter sides. There's also a slot on each end for hanging the torpedo and then aligning the surface with the plumb vial. The product received 4.8/5 on Amazon and can be bought for $6.99.
Craftsman Bi-material four-piece Precision set
For a very low price of just $10.98 on Amazon, you can get four picks with this Craftsman Precision Set. Each pick has a different hook style: straight, full 180-degree, 90-degree, and small angle 35-degree. They're helpful for removing small parts, seals, and small "O" rings. The bars are made of stainless steel and resistant to corrosion and rust, while also offering enough strength to endure small- to mid-level jobs in automotive and industrial fields without bending.
What's more, the picks also feature a bi-material textured handle to provide you with a secure grip and full control over their movements, while also being easy against your skin. Furthermore, the compact design and small head size allow you to work at different angles and pass through tight spaces between engines with ease. Enjoying a 4.8/5 on Amazon, reviewers appreciate its handy functionality and the variety of hook angles.
Methodology
While picking the items on this list, we considered multiple user reviews and ratings on prominent online platforms, such as Amazon. Only the tools with a minimum of 1,000 ratings and an overall 4.6/5 stars made it to the collection, while the number of purchases and customer satisfaction level were also kept in mind. In addition, working with tools that are crafted for comfort produces a greater efficiency in output. Along with these, we made sure to verify that these tools were sold by the official Craftsman Store on Amazon, since products from third-party sellers can be faulty sometimes.
All of these products offer excellent durability; hence, you should be able to purchase the tool once and use it for years without needing a replacement. Convenient one-handed usage is another benefit found in the majority of the tools above, so you can use your other hand for a better grip or to quickly grab something while working. So, rest assured, spending on these won't be a waste of money.