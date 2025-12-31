Do All Craftsman V20 Batteries Use The Same Charger?
If you're new to the Craftsman line of tools, there are some things you need to know, beginning with the 5 tools you should avoid buying. You should also know that all of the brand's V20 batteries use the same charging system. This means that any V20 charger will work with any V20 battery, regardless of its voltage. So whether your V20 battery is 1.5 Ah, 2Ah, or 5Ah, one charger will do the job, and you won't need to buy any others.
But be sure the charger you're using is specifically designed for V20 batteries. While the V20 Lithium-ion battery charger is compatible with all V20 power tools and outdoor tool batteries, there's no direct information about older Craftsman battery lines. So charging those batteries on a V20 charger may not be physically possible, as the connection points might not match up. Older or otherwise unsupported batteries also may not charge properly, and could possibly be harmful to your charger.
If you are working with older Craftsman tools, there are third-party adapters available online that allow you to upgrade to V20. You just plug the adapter into the tool, then insert a 20V battery into the bottom of the adapter. But while there are some third-party Craftsman tool accessories worth trying, this isn't one of them. The fact is, these adapters aren't actually charging the battery, and they're not made by Craftsman. So be sure you know the technical specifications, read reviews beforehand, and proceed with caution.
Craftsman compatibility and battery care tips
A major benefit of the Craftsman V20 system is that you can easily swap batteries between different power tools. So if the battery in your Craftsman V20 Brushless Impact Wrench goes dead, you can take the one from your Craftsman V20 Drill/Driver and keep working. This single battery system not only allows users to continue on the job but also saves money and storage space. Plus, expanding a tool collection becomes much easier over time.
But even though Craftsman V20 batteries and tools are cross-compatible, the same isn't true of Craftsman and other brands. That's because different manufacturers often use connectors and battery systems that do not match those used by Craftsman. Also, Craftsman explicitly warns against using other branded batteries in their tools. Even if you find adapters that allow you to use a Craftsman battery in a DeWalt, Milwaukee, or other branded tool, there's no official support for it. So if something happens, you're on your own.
To get the most out of your Craftsman V20 batteries, don't leave them in your power tools for long periods of time when not in use. Remove them instead, and store them in a cool, dry place when not in use. This means keeping them out of extreme temperatures and direct sunlight as well. Don't store drained batteries, as they should be recharged before long-term storage. Plus, keep your batteries away from metal, as direct contact with the terminals could lead to a fire.