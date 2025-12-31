Do All Craftsman V20 Batteries Use The Same Charger?

If you're new to the Craftsman line of tools, there are some things you need to know, beginning with the 5 tools you should avoid buying. You should also know that all of the brand's V20 batteries use the same charging system. This means that any V20 charger will work with any V20 battery, regardless of its voltage. So whether your V20 battery is 1.5 Ah, 2Ah, or 5Ah, one charger will do the job, and you won't need to buy any others.

But be sure the charger you're using is specifically designed for V20 batteries. While the V20 Lithium-ion battery charger is compatible with all V20 power tools and outdoor tool batteries, there's no direct information about older Craftsman battery lines. So charging those batteries on a V20 charger may not be physically possible, as the connection points might not match up. Older or otherwise unsupported batteries also may not charge properly, and could possibly be harmful to your charger.

If you are working with older Craftsman tools, there are third-party adapters available online that allow you to upgrade to V20. You just plug the adapter into the tool, then insert a 20V battery into the bottom of the adapter. But while there are some third-party Craftsman tool accessories worth trying, this isn't one of them. The fact is, these adapters aren't actually charging the battery, and they're not made by Craftsman. So be sure you know the technical specifications, read reviews beforehand, and proceed with caution.