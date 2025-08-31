5 Third-Party Craftsman Tool Accessories Worth Trying Out (According To Users)

The humble drill/driver is one of the most used tools in nearly any collection. The wide range of utility makes it an essential addition for almost every project you're likely to take on. One of the few downsides is that it can use so many different kinds of bits and accessories that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. One of the simplest, but most useful attachments that you can add to your Craftsman drill is a magnetic bit holder that will keep a couple of the most versatile and commonly used bits attached to the drill itself, keeping them at the ready and heling you to ensure that you don't lose track of the bit you need when you're in the middle of a complicated project.

Galactic Gadgets makes an affordable Magnetic Bit Holder designed specifically to fit Craftsman's 20V Drill/Driver. The accessory itself is an ABS plastic sleeve that you can attach to either side of your drill, just above the battery pack, using an included screw. You can actually attach two of these to a single drill to double the storage capacity. Each of the sleeves contains a neodymium magnet that helps to secure the bit so that it doesn't fall out

The attachment has a 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, with most commenters agreeing that the functionality, fit, and ease of use are all strong selling points, though some have admitted that they wished the magnets were a bit stronger. "Easy to install," said one. "I liked the first one so much, I bought lots more for all my drills."