Can You Use Craftsman Batteries On DeWalt Tools?

There are many different major tool brands on the market, and you can probably name a few off the top of your head. What you might not know, however, is that there are only a handful of companies that own the majority of these brands. If you've had a debate or online discussion over whether DeWalt or Craftsman is the better tool brand, you might be surprised to find out that they're both owned by the same company — Stanley Black & Decker (which also owns, perhaps not as surprisingly, both Black & Decker tools and the Stanley brand).

Despite Craftsman being owned by Stanley Black & Decker, the batteries that power its tools are not directly compatible with DeWalt tools. Sure, they have the same umbrella mega-corporation, but they're still — at the end of the day — totally separate brands. Most major tool brands have their own proprietary system of batteries and chargers for their cordless tools, locking you into their ecosystem as an incentive to buy more tools with their name emblazoned on the side.

If you find yourself with one or more Craftsman V20 batteries — perhaps you picked them up cheap at a garage sale — but only own DeWalt devices, you won't be able to just snap them on and expect your yellow tools to work. If you really want to, though, you can find third-party adapters that will enable you to utilize both your Craftsman battery and DeWalt tool.

