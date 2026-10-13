Will Siri AI Make The New Apple TV 4K And HomePod Mini Must-Have Upgrades?

Apple's Welcome Home event has seen the Cupertino company announce its biggest foray into the home yet, with a suite of new smart home products and Siri AI as the marquee feature. Whether or not that feature alone is enough to sell smart home gear is debatable, but Apple's aggressive new push into the smart home market is also anchored by two long overdue refreshes: The new Apple TV 4K and the HomePod Mini 2. Apple hasn't updated its Apple TV hardware offerings since 2022, and the HomePod Mini has languished without an update since 2020.

The much-needed refresh to Apple's TV streaming box includes migrating to the A19 chip, the same Apple Silicon found in the iPhone 17 lineup, which is a noticeable upgrade over the A15 found in the 2022 model. The HomePod Mini 2 will be powered by Apple's S10 chip from the Apple Watch Series 10, moving on from the aging S5 found in the original 2020 HomePod Mini, and allowing support for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. The Apple TV 4K and the HomePod Mini 2 can also be paired together, with support for up to four HomePod Mini speakers to create four-speaker surround sound.

The Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini 2 can both be pre-ordered starting today. The HomePod Mini 2 will cost $149, while the Apple TV 4K will cost $299. Apple's Siri AI is front and center for both products, but will also serve as two pieces to what Apple is framing as a holistic smart home ecosystem that is centered around the new $299 HomeView smart home hub and the new Apple Home Collection – which includes Apple's first ever smart locks, cameras, and thermostat.