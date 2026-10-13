Turtle Beach VelocityOne HOTAS Review: Xbox/PC's Best Flight Sim System Yet

Without dating myself too accurately, I've been playing video games of all kinds for several decades, and in my younger days, I enjoyed anything and everything that used a flightstick (or flight stick, if you prefer). I'm talking about old-school games like much older versions of "Microsoft Flight Simulator," but also titles like "Star Wars: X-Wing," "Jane's F-15," and "Red Barron," to name a few. Back then, I was limited to flight sticks that had few buttons to work with, as they weren't particularly advanced.

At some point, I switched over to standard gamepads while playing flying games, which is why I was so excited to test out Turtle Beach's newest hands-on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) combination, the VelocityOne HOTAS, dual throttle and flightstick II system designed for the Xbox and PC to maximizes gamer immersion with flight-centric games aplenty.

I tore into the box and pulled out the most advanced flightstick system I've ever gotten my gamer hands on, and it didn't take long to check it out on various flying games, including "Ace Combat 7," "Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024," and "Star Wars: Squadrons."

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

This system centers on an ambidextrous stick that's fine for righties and lefties and is loaded with impressive features, including an interactive flight management display and more axes than I knew could be engineered into anything that wasn't made for something like the F-35 Lightning II. I spent a solid week testing out this high-end, $279.99 system, and here's what I learned playing with the VelocityOne HOTAS from Turtle Beach.