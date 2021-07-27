Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X release day today: Why you need to play

Today we’re taking a peek at Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X on its initial debut for consoles. This is the first time the game is available on a platform other than desktop – it was first released (in its current modern form) for Windows 10 in the year 2020. At that time it was instantly regarded as a monstrous demonstration of the potential for the platform. Flight Simulator is the game that scales up to the point where the most powerful processors available for consumer desktops are put to the test!

Now it’s time to take a peek at this game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It’ll be interesting to see how the game works on these devices as the game is generally a test for the user and the user’s platform when downloaded to a PC. It’s as much a test of the user’s ability to accurately tune settings for an optimal experience as it is a test of a user’s ability to fly an airplane.

Here with Xbox Series X and S, we should be able to effectively bypass the settings – we should be able to jump in and fly without worrying if our machine can handle the top-tier AAA abilities of the game.

If you have an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and are looking for a game that best utilizes the abilities of your console, this is it. As it is with the Windows version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, so too is it true of the Xbox version. This is Microsoft’s all-ages deep-dive effort to maximize the potential of any given machine, for performance, for graphics, for any given person’s enjoyment and gleeful experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released today for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a one-time-fee download and as part of Xbox Game Pass. Several options are available, with tiers depending on what sort of deep involvement the user expects to have with the simulator. In-game purchases are also available, including airplanes and airports, all in the form of themed DLC bundles.