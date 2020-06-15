Star Wars: Squadrons release date, price, and VR cross-play revealed

Today we’re taking a peek at the release details of Star Wars: Squadrons. This is the newest EA Games / Motive Studios release in the Star Wars universe, centered on 5v5 dogfights in starfighters piloted by New Republic (rebellion) pilots and pilots fighting on the side of the dying Galactic Empire. Now that the Death Star II has been destroyed, and both Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine along with it – things are different, and attitudes have changed.

“Pilots: You are the Empire’s strength,” says an Empire leader in the first cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons. “We do not accept defeat.” A rebellion leader is shown next, saying “Remember why we fly. For hope. For the New Republic.”

“Vengeance will be ours,” says the voice of the Empire. As you’ll see, this is a moment at which the Empire is more dangerous than ever – not because they’re more powerful than ever, but because they’ve been dealt a death blow. They know they’re fighting for the survival of their order, and they are absolutely unwilling to admit defeat.

Release Date, Price, Platforms

This game will be available for approximately $40 USD from a variety of sources. Star Wars: Squadrons will be delivered for 10% off the full purchase price with EA Access and/or Origin Access Basic subscriptions. If you’re an EA Access or Origin Access Basic subscriber, you’ll be able to “enjoy up to 10 hours of play time at launch” as well (assuming you just want to demo the game).

Origin Access Premier subscribers will get “full access to Star Wars: Squadrons on PC” as well as all the “Basic” benefits for Origin Access Basic “as long as they subscribe.” If you’re buying the game elsewhere, you’ll find cross-play support for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Origin, PC via Steam, and PC via the Epic Games Store. This game will also be available for PlayStation 4 VR and VR on PC (via Steam). It’s also been suggested by EA Games that there’ll be VR cross-play.

So you’ll be strapped in to your advanced TIE-fighter hunting down and destroying your enemies with a VR headset over your noggin. And your opponents will be playing looking at a giant TV, controlling their X-Wing with an Xbox controller. It’s going to be interesting, to be sure!