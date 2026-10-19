4 Drawbacks Of Mid-Engine Sports Cars You Should Consider Before Buying

Mid-engine sports cars, which place their engines behind the driver and ahead of the rear axle, have acquired a legendary status because of the positive attributes they are reputed to have, compared to cars with a front-engine or rear-engine engine layout. We have covered this topic before, but like all things automotive, every option has its pros and cons.

There are many advantages to mid-engine cars, which include improved acceleration through increased traction, less understeer than a front-engine vehicle, and improved handling responsiveness thanks to a lower center of gravity and having the car's mass concentrated near its center. But the very things that create these benefits also cause some major downsides, which you would do well to consider before purchasing a mid-engine sports car of your own.

We'll make our way through these mid-engine drawbacks, one at a time, so you'll have a fuller understanding of the compromises you may need to endure in exchange for the driving nirvana that comes with the acquisition of a mid-engine car.