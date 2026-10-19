Why Don't Mesh Wi-Fi Routers Have Antennas?

If parts of your home have patchy Wi-Fi signals, you may have considered getting a mesh system. With multiple nodes working together, they can provide better coverage in larger homes with more complex layouts. But mesh Wi-Fi routers don't generally have antennas, not in the traditional sense. You don't see anything protruding from the node. So, will a mesh Wi-Fi router with no antennas actually work for you?

The answer is yes. That's because, although the antennas aren't visible like the ones on a traditional router, they are still there. It's just that these antennas are present inside the router's body. As surprising as it may sound, internal antennas can be just as good as external ones, and sometimes even better. Remember, the role of router antennas is to broadcast Wi-Fi signals, and they do so irrespective of whether they are installed internally or externally. That said, internal antennas have a few downsides, but the average user is unlikely to notice a difference in most cases. Even older phones had visible antennas at the top, and newer ones don't, but this hasn't affected their ability to receive or broadcast signals.

Also, keep in mind that having more external antennas doesn't necessarily translate into better coverage or performance. For better signal strength in a larger space, mesh Wi-Fi systems are the way to go.