New Mercedes E-Class Promises EV Power With Less Controversial Style

What appears to be a new version of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was just spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany. This particular car had no visible exhaust, which indicates that it could be the new generation of the EQE EV. The current EQE features a design that's a lot more rounded and futuristic compared to the luxury sedan it's based on. The spy photos, however, reveal that the new model could be a lot more traditionally-shaped, like the internal combustion-powered E-Class.

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As for exact specifications, those are still up in the air. But it will likely feature a single or dual-motor setup for the 4Matic all-wheel drive version. The range is still a big question as well. The upcoming Mercedes VLE (a possible PHEV version was also recently spied testing) has just over 434 miles of estimated range on the European WLTP testing cycle. So somewhere in the ballpark of 430 miles for the supposed new EV E-Class isn't outside the realm of possibility.