New Mercedes E-Class Promises EV Power With Less Controversial Style
What appears to be a new version of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was just spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany. This particular car had no visible exhaust, which indicates that it could be the new generation of the EQE EV. The current EQE features a design that's a lot more rounded and futuristic compared to the luxury sedan it's based on. The spy photos, however, reveal that the new model could be a lot more traditionally-shaped, like the internal combustion-powered E-Class.
As for exact specifications, those are still up in the air. But it will likely feature a single or dual-motor setup for the 4Matic all-wheel drive version. The range is still a big question as well. The upcoming Mercedes VLE (a possible PHEV version was also recently spied testing) has just over 434 miles of estimated range on the European WLTP testing cycle. So somewhere in the ballpark of 430 miles for the supposed new EV E-Class isn't outside the realm of possibility.
A new big luxury EV?
Given that all we have are spy photos, there's a lot of information that's still up for interpretation. It could, after all, be an entirely different vehicle that's undergoing testing. Occasionally automakers use existing chassis as test platforms for new technology.
But if this car is the new Mercedes E-Class EV (or EQE), it could fill the gap in luxury EV sedans left by the discontinuation of the Tesla Model S. Plus, a less space-age design could attract more buyers who want a more traditionally styled sedan. This new Benz would almost definitely compete directly with BMW's currently expanding lineup of EV sedans, which includes Neue Klasse models like the new i3. It could also give the Lucid Air a run for its money.
Price, release date, exact range, and interior features are all unknowns. But we do know that Mercedes is doing a lot of testing on what's probably the best test track in the world, and there's potentially a new crop of EVs just around the corner.