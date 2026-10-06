An Even More Appealing Version Of Mercedes' Unusual New Limo Just Got Caught In Testing

Spy shots have revealed that Mercedes could very well be testing a plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming VLE. The Mercedes-Benz VLE that's already been revealed is an MPV-style "limousine" EV that seats seven. The interior, as one would expect, is very tech-forward with plentiful screens and interior customization options as far as the eye can see (and as deep as your pockets are). Mercedes claims that it will have an estimated range of 434 miles, which is quite competitive for an EV, albeit on the European EV testing cycle that tends to be more generous than the U.S. EPA's test. It's supposed to launch for the US market in 2027.

A big luxury EV MPV to compete against something like the Lucid Gravity is certainly something to get excited for, but if recently taken spy shots are anything to go by, Mercedes might be in the process of expanding the VLE lineup already with a plug-in hybrid version. Giving the VLE the extra range and convenience of a gasoline motor would certainly widen the appeal, if it comes to fruition. And we could always use more luxury plug-in family vehicles.