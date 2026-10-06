An Even More Appealing Version Of Mercedes' Unusual New Limo Just Got Caught In Testing
Spy shots have revealed that Mercedes could very well be testing a plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming VLE. The Mercedes-Benz VLE that's already been revealed is an MPV-style "limousine" EV that seats seven. The interior, as one would expect, is very tech-forward with plentiful screens and interior customization options as far as the eye can see (and as deep as your pockets are). Mercedes claims that it will have an estimated range of 434 miles, which is quite competitive for an EV, albeit on the European EV testing cycle that tends to be more generous than the U.S. EPA's test. It's supposed to launch for the US market in 2027.
A big luxury EV MPV to compete against something like the Lucid Gravity is certainly something to get excited for, but if recently taken spy shots are anything to go by, Mercedes might be in the process of expanding the VLE lineup already with a plug-in hybrid version. Giving the VLE the extra range and convenience of a gasoline motor would certainly widen the appeal, if it comes to fruition. And we could always use more luxury plug-in family vehicles.
Hallmarks of a plug-in
Photos taken of a VLE prototype during testing show a few features that might reveal more than meets the eye. First and foremost, the test vehicle has what looks like a radiator behind the grille. The revealed version of the VLE, being electric of course, doesn't have a radiator and the front fascia is just a flat Mercedes grille shape. In these spy photos supplied to SlashGear, however, there is clearly something that looks like cooling hardware behind that grille. Additionally, there's what looks like a fuel filling door on the rear fender. Views from the rear bumper also show what could be a hidden exhaust pipe.
Mercedes hasn't confirmed a PHEV VLE, and the vehicle in the shots has all the hallmarks of a test vehicle, complete with pieces of tape securing the front fascia and a generally rough-and-ready fit and finish. There's no doubt that whatever Mercedes is testing, once it hits dealership lots, will look a lot nicer.
This VLE with a radiator, fuel filler door, and an exhaust could also very well be a test mule for a different vehicle altogether. But the most likely explanation is that Mercedes is trying to find ways to make its luxury MPV more appealing to U.S. audiences, which might be onboard with a spacious alternative to the S-Class sedan, but not quite prepared to go all-electric with it.