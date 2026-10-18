WD-40 Isn't Patented – Here's How The Company Keeps Its Formula A Secret

Believe it or not, there are some things you should never use WD-40 on, but the scenarios where this magic elixir can get the job done are virtually endless. Loosening a stuck bolt or stopping squeaks are common, blasé uses, but it has far more colorful applications. A page on the WD-40 website claims police have used it to remove a naked burglar from an air conditioning vent, and that a bus driver used it to pry a python from a bus undercarriage. Interestingly, it was created to prevent rust buildup on missile components and was first used by an aerospace contractor to do just that on an Atlas missile. After all, "WD" stands for Water Displacement.

It took the Rocket Chemical Company 40 attempts to create the perfect formula, one that remains unpatented to this day. Why? The upside of getting a patent is exclusive rights to the product; the downside is publicly disclosing certain information. In this case, it meant revealing its chemical composition. Since that wasn't an option, it kept the formula secret. For the last 30 years or so, it's sat in the vault of an unknown Bank of America branch somewhere in San Diego, California, and has left that location only three times.

To say that WD-40's recipe is a closely guarded secret would be an understatement. First, that handwritten version in the vault is the only one that contains the complete formula. According to those who have seen it, only someone with a science background would understand it, and the only words a layman would understand are "Do not smoke" since it's an "Extremely Flammable Aerosol."