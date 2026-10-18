5 Air Conditioner Brands With Better Ratings Than Frigidaire

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It seems like there's never a good time to put your AC window away and insulate your window for colder months. In many parts of the world, summer heat seems to linger weeks past the start of fall, if not all throughout winter. That means your air conditioner is likely getting a lot more use than it used to. You may be looking to replace an aging one, or upgrade to a more powerful one that can better handle increasing temperatures, or perhaps find a more energy-efficient model that is a little easier on your utility bill.

There's no shortage of options when it comes to buying a new air conditioner, whether it's a traditional window unit or a portable appliance. Many of the same electronics brands, such as LG and GE, have different ACs at different power levels available, allowing you to get one that's best-suited for the size of the room you're cooling. There are also up-and-coming companies (many from China), such as Midea, that have quickly carved out a stake in the appliance market.

Some of these companies have proven more reliable than traditional companies such as Frigidaire, which has long been a major name in ACs. Frigidaire sits somewhere in the middle of the best ranked major air conditioner brands, so it could be a toss-up whether a company is, generally, better or worse at making ACs. Based on expert testing from reputable publications and user scores averaged from over 100 ratings, here are five air conditioner brands with better ratings than Frigidaire, including both window and portable options. More information about how these brands were evaluated and compared can be found at the end of this list.