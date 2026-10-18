5 Air Conditioner Brands With Better Ratings Than Frigidaire
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It seems like there's never a good time to put your AC window away and insulate your window for colder months. In many parts of the world, summer heat seems to linger weeks past the start of fall, if not all throughout winter. That means your air conditioner is likely getting a lot more use than it used to. You may be looking to replace an aging one, or upgrade to a more powerful one that can better handle increasing temperatures, or perhaps find a more energy-efficient model that is a little easier on your utility bill.
There's no shortage of options when it comes to buying a new air conditioner, whether it's a traditional window unit or a portable appliance. Many of the same electronics brands, such as LG and GE, have different ACs at different power levels available, allowing you to get one that's best-suited for the size of the room you're cooling. There are also up-and-coming companies (many from China), such as Midea, that have quickly carved out a stake in the appliance market.
Some of these companies have proven more reliable than traditional companies such as Frigidaire, which has long been a major name in ACs. Frigidaire sits somewhere in the middle of the best ranked major air conditioner brands, so it could be a toss-up whether a company is, generally, better or worse at making ACs. Based on expert testing from reputable publications and user scores averaged from over 100 ratings, here are five air conditioner brands with better ratings than Frigidaire, including both window and portable options. More information about how these brands were evaluated and compared can be found at the end of this list.
LG
The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports has tested many different air conditioner models from several brands across different classes, combining expert testing and owner surveys to rank appliances within power ranges and types. One brand that claims the top spot in multiple lists is LG, receiving better ratings than not just Frigidaire, but all brands, period.
The LG LW8024IVSM, for example, is a window AC with the highest overall score in the 7,000 to 8,500 BTU range, which is considered standard for cooling rooms that are 250-350 square feet. CR found it to have flawless performance, even during low-voltage conditions (which can occur during heat waves when the power grid is strained). One of the only weak spots in its glowing review is that, on its high setting, it runs fairly loudly, so it's not one of the quietest window air conditioners you can buy.
In fact, you likely can't buy it at all — at least not new. LG has discontinued the model and moved on to newer sets, such as the LG LW8024RD, which is about as powerful as and covers the same room size as the LW8024IVSM. It also rates highly — it has a 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, based on over 400 user ratings. Consistency can be of a brand's most important attributes — the fact that LG has multiple highly-rated air conditioners means that you're more likely to have a winner when you opt for the label.
Midea
Besides LG, Midea may be the most consistently high-rated air conditioner brand on Consumer Reports list of ranked ACs. Sometimes, it comes second to LG while outscoring every other brand. Other times, it beats LG for the top spot. One of the CR-recommended models from the brand is the Midea MAW06V1UWT, a 6,000-BTU window unit that can cool up to 250 square feet.
The AC has excellent marks in both predicted reliability and owner satisfaction, and perfect scores when it comes to operational noise and running during potential brownout conditions. Consumer Reports lauds its performance, energy efficiency, and easy access to its air filter, finding no flaws in the unit. Another Midea model with better ratings than Frigidaire is the larger U-shaped MAW08V1QW, which can fill up to 350 sq-ft and sports similarly high scores in nearly all categories.
ACs can heavily impact your utility bill, which is why many opt for the most energy-efficient window air conditioners you can buy over those with better cooling performance or noise levels. Like other Midea models, the power efficiency of the U-shaped MAW08V1QW is singled out by Consumer Reports. However, it's one of the U-shaped models involved in a 2025 product recall because of the risk of mold exposure, which is a red flag that shouldn't be ignored. This doesn't give Frigidaire the edge though, since it was also involved with the same recall along with dozens of other models from several brands, both big and small.
Windmill
When GearLab put dozens of AC models through controlled lab testing and put together a list of the best window air conditioners of 2026, Windmill ended up outscoring Frigidaire, as well as Black+Decker and GE. Only Midea and LG ranked higher, but even Midea had some units lower on the rankings than the Windmill 8,000-BTU WhisperTech Air Conditioner, which can cool up to 350 square feet.
While its cooling wasn't exceptional, GearLab found its setup to be easy and its operational noise to live up to its "WhisperTech" branding, as it was one of the quietest of the tested models. The Windmill AC keeps things simple — it has three different cooling settings and three fan speeds, which can be controlled by straightforward on-unit buttons and an auto-dimming LED display. It also includes a remote control and can be used with a paired app and voice controls, as well.
Just as it's easy to use, it's also easy to set up — the New York Times Wirecutter says that the "AC is significantly easier to install than any other model we've tested" and is the best option for non-DIYers looking to avoid a headache. However, GearLab notes that the unit is on the heavier side, which can make installation trickier. The publication also bemoans the lack of a timer, and both GearLab and Wirecutter call out that the fan direction can't be adjusted, keeping you from aiming cool air where you want it.
Hisense
After testing and collecting feedback about dozens of different commonly sized air conditioners, The New York Times Wirecutter gave its top picks to Midea, but Hisense earned the runner-up spot over Frigidaire and other brands. While the very expensive Frigidaire GHWW085TE1 did get praise for offering the best improved air quality, the Hisense HLAW0825TW was commended for its quiet operation and energy efficiency, while also allowing access to the window it's installed in. The model is also nearly half the price of the Frigidaire GHWW085TE1, which doesn't hurt.
That particular Hisense unit is an 8,000-BTU inverter-style with 350 sq-ft range and Wi-Fi connectivity, which also allows app controls and monitoring. It's designed with a slim profile and includes a well-regarded base pan for drainage and mold prevention. Consumer Reports also gives high marks to the Hisense HLAW0825TW, but notes that — while power efficient — it doesn't include an energy saver mode to help keep utility costs down. Other potential drawbacks is that its controls on both the remote and the unit itself are limited and somewhat confusing.
SereneLife
Window air conditioners are usually what come to mind when you're imagining a standalone unit not connected to central air, but portable ACs shouldn't be overlooked — especially for anyone with rooms where a window unit isn't practical or even allowed. Many major manufacturers, including the most reliable air conditioner brands, make portable ones in addition to more traditional window ones, but on Amazon, SereneLife has better ratings than any of them — including Frigidaire.
That's impressive considering SereneLife is a home goods-first brand as opposed to an electronics/appliances company such as LG or Frigidaire. Based on nearly 4,000 user ratings, the SereneLife 14,000-BTU Portable Inverter Air Conditioner has a solid 4.2 out of 5 average customer score, which is significantly better than Frigidaire's portable FHPW142AC1 model, which has a 3.6 out of 5 average customer score on Amazon. There are even Frigidaire window units with lower ratings than SereneLife's portable models.
SereneLife has other better-rated models as well, such as its smaller Dual Motor 3-in-1 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner, which also triples as a fan and dehumidifier and can cover up to 350 square feet. This model has a 4.1 out of 5 based on over 13,300 ratings, with users citing its performance and easy setup as two of its best assets. Multiple owners also mention the value of the unit, it costs around $269, which is a lot less than Frigidaries' portable ACs — they can range between $329 and $709. One potential downside to SereneLife's 3-in-1 portable air conditioner is that, despite having the best overall ratings, 1 in 10 of them are 1-star reviews, including some that mention durability and reliability issues. Some even mention it not working at all.
How these air conditioner brands were evaluated and compared
To evaluate air conditioner brands for this list, ratings for specific units were compared. When possible, multiple units for each brand were considered. The ratings are sourced from both professionals and everyday users. Only user scores averaged from at least 100 (and sometimes many thousands more) were taken into account as they're more reliable than scores based on fewer reviews. The ACs were also compared using reviews and ratings from experts with hands-on experience testing multiple models. These expert reviews came from reputable publications including Consumer Reports, GearLab, and The New York Times Wirecutter.