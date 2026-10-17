The Bizarre Coal-Powered WWII Fighter Germany Never Got To Finish

One of the strangest fighter planes ever devised by Nazi Germany was the result of some key shortages facing the Reich as the war was in its waning days. As 1944 was approaching the end of the calendar, the Nazis were getting very low on aviation fuel. This led to some creative approaches to powering the Nazi fleet, including one that would use Germany's extremely abundant coal reserves to provide the fuel needed for its planes. The plane that you see above is the Lippisch P.13a, which was actually made to be fueled by coal, much like GM's coal-powered Oldsmobile that would be created more than thirty years later.

But instead of an internal combustion engine fueled by coal, which GM used, the Lippisch P.13a used a ramjet engine to burn the coal that powered it. Unfortunately, a ramjet engine only works at high speeds, necessitating that the plane first be launched using either a towing device or a rocket booster to get it up to 200 mph (320 kph). Then, once the coal-burning plane has reached that speed, the ramjet can propel the coal and air mixture, which was burning with the aid of a gas flame, through its exhaust, producing forward thrust.

The real "killer app" built into the Lippisch P.13a was not its coal-powered ramjet, but rather the advanced delta-wing construction that Dr. Alexander Lippisch incorporated into the P.13a's design. When tested in a wind tunnel, its design was very stable up to Mach 2.6, equal to nearly 2,000 mph.