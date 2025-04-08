Why The F-102 Delta Dagger Is Considered One Of The Worst Fighter Jets Ever Built

Ever since the Wright Brothers took to the skies in 1903, people have figured out a way to transform aircraft into weapons. Powered flight ultimately gave the world the first fighter aircraft in 1915 when the French figured out how to strap a machine gun to a plane and safely fire through its propeller. Technology evolved, and by 1944, the Nazis fielded the first operational jet fighter, the Messerschmitt Me 262.

Since then, five generations of United States jet fighters have been produced, with a sixth in development as of 2025. Throughout the United States' use of fighter jets, many have been developed, but not all of them are as successful as the F-15 Eagle or the F-35 Lightning II. Some have been terribly designed and poorly engineered flying coffins that pilots and naval aviators have dreaded having to operate. One of the worst developed in the 20th century is the F-102 Delta Dagger, of which 1,000 were made.

The F-102 is one of the worst fighter jets ever made, in and out of the U.S. military, which shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who's familiar with its successor, the F-104 Starfighter, which many dubbed the "widowmaker." Similarly, the F-102 was a problematic aircraft, which had much to do with the fact that it was the first supersonic jet interceptor, and developing that nascent technology into a functional fighter proved challenging. Here's why the F-102 is widely considered to be one of the worst fighter jets ever manufactured.

