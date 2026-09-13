GM's Coal-Powered Oldsmobile Was One Of The Strangest Experiments In Automotive History

Back in the early 1980s, General Motors built an Oldsmobile with a turbine engine powered by coal. It was an experiment to see whether the cheap and plentiful coal supply within the borders of the U.S. could be used to power automobiles. Keep in mind that this came after OPEC's oil embargo that resulted from a war in the Middle East that caused speed limits to lower, and after the Shah of Iran's exit led to Iranian oil production being halted and causing a global oil shortage. There was also a feeling that oil supplies could eventually run out, so we should be prepared for that eventuality. The coal-powered 1977 Oldsmobile Delta 88 that General Motors created was one potential way for Americans to be ready for that day.

General Motors was no stranger to the turbine engine. It had been developing turbines since the 1940s, attracted by the turbine's compact size, fewer moving parts compared to a piston engine, reduced amount of vibration, and its ability to burn nearly any fuel imaginable. The next step was to experiment with a coal-powered turbine in a passenger car.

The coal-powered Oldsmobile ran on superfine coal dust kept in a storage tank and transported into the turbine engine by an air pump to be combusted. GM claimed powdered coal was more efficient than liquid fuels derived from coal, losing only 20% of its thermal energy compared to 45% for coal-based liquid fuels.