China's 'Coal Battery' Could Be A Solution To The World's Current Fuel Crisis

There's no denying that coal as a fossil fuel has had a tremendous impact on the development of human society. To this day, it remains one of the most important sources of energy, with nearly 36% of the worldwide electricity generated using coal-based thermal power plants. Given how long humans have used coal, we're fully aware of the ecological problems associated with it. The majority of these problems center around the most commonly used method to produce electricity from coal; by burning it. This process emits various types of pollutants into the air, and is the number one cause for coal ending up with such a bad reputation.

While engineers have steadily improved coal power plant efficiency over the decades, conventional combustion methods still wastes a significant portion of coal's energy as heat. This is why a group of scientists from China's Shenzhen University and the Chinese Academy of Engineering are trying a different method. This group recently embarked on a study that envisions coal being used as a relatively cleaner source of energy. While still in its infancy, they have managed to refine a process called Zero-Carbon-Emission Direct Coal Fuel Cell (ZC-DCFC). This technology uses the chemical energy stored in coal to generate electricity. Not by burning it, but instead using the principles of electrochemistry.

In many ways, the ZC-DCFC process works more like a fuel cell than a conventional coal-fired power plant. What makes the development of ZC-DCFC crucial, however, is the possibility of it solving the energy and fuel security concerns faced by several countries.