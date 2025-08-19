What's Inside A Lava Lamp? Here's What That Liquid Is Made Of

Want to turn on, tune in, and drop out? The lava lamp is your go-to device. Hailing from the same era as the famous Timothy Leary quote, this hippy, trippy lamp, with its slowly undulating globules, is an enduring and endearing icon of all things groovy and psychedelic. But, just like the VW Bus, the lava lamp was not always a countercultural icon.

In one of its first iterations, back in 1968, this languorous lamp — known then as the Astro Lamp — was quite buttoned-up and staid, designed for an executive's desk with its walnut base and accompanying ballpoint pen. The Astro Lamp was invented by Edward Craven Walker, a British accountant who also dabbled in underwater nudist films. Feeling inspired after seeing a homemade egg-timer at a local pub, Walker set about trying to find the perfect liquids to achieve the mesmerizing movement the lava lamp is famous for. Those liquids are mostly colored water and wax, but with one secret ingredient.

The operation of the lava lamp depends on three underlying principles: density, miscibility, and the convection current. When the light globe at the lamp base is switched on, it emits heat, warming up the wax globules — let's call them blobs, for the sake of the 1960s B-grade aesthetic. The blobs expand, becoming less dense than the surrounding water, and they rise to the top. Here they cool and fall slowly to the base again, whereupon the cycle continues.