The Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet is currently in use by the air forces of Sweden, Hungary, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Brazil, and Thailand. And thanks to a loan from the European Union, the Ukrainian Air Force will soon buy 20 new Gripens, along with 16 older versions to be donated by Sweden. It's very likely that the Ukranian Gripens will see action against the Russians. We have covered the incredible features of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen in the past, highlighting its versatility as well as its striking appearance.

The JAS 39 first went into service in the Swedish Air Force in 1996. The Gripen was built for full NATO interoperability and has participated in several NATO missions over the years. But the only recorded incident in which the plane was involved in combat was fairly recently, when Thailand and Cambodia engaged in hostilities in 2025. The Royal Thai Air Force, using Saab two JAS 39 Gripens along with two F-16 fighters, took part in airstrikes that reportedly used Mk 82-class general-purpose bombs, which may have been equipped with South Korean GPS-Guided glide kits to hit Cambodian artillery and other targets near the Thai-Cambodian border. And if you've ever wondered what 'JAS' stands for on the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet, we have the answer.

While the JAS 39 Gripen has just recently received its baptism of fire after 29 years on the job, this is unlikely to be the only combat situation that this capable plane will see, thanks to its upcoming service in Ukraine.