Has The Saab JAS 39 Gripen Fighter Jet Ever Seen Combat?
The Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet is currently in use by the air forces of Sweden, Hungary, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Brazil, and Thailand. And thanks to a loan from the European Union, the Ukrainian Air Force will soon buy 20 new Gripens, along with 16 older versions to be donated by Sweden. It's very likely that the Ukranian Gripens will see action against the Russians. We have covered the incredible features of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen in the past, highlighting its versatility as well as its striking appearance.
The JAS 39 first went into service in the Swedish Air Force in 1996. The Gripen was built for full NATO interoperability and has participated in several NATO missions over the years. But the only recorded incident in which the plane was involved in combat was fairly recently, when Thailand and Cambodia engaged in hostilities in 2025. The Royal Thai Air Force, using Saab two JAS 39 Gripens along with two F-16 fighters, took part in airstrikes that reportedly used Mk 82-class general-purpose bombs, which may have been equipped with South Korean GPS-Guided glide kits to hit Cambodian artillery and other targets near the Thai-Cambodian border. And if you've ever wondered what 'JAS' stands for on the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet, we have the answer.
While the JAS 39 Gripen has just recently received its baptism of fire after 29 years on the job, this is unlikely to be the only combat situation that this capable plane will see, thanks to its upcoming service in Ukraine.
What else you should know about the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet
The Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet has evolved over the years. the current version is the Gripen E, which features an engine with more power, plus longer range, advanced communications, and better electronic warfare capabilities. As of late June of 2026, Gripen manufacturer Saab had 117 of the fighters in their order books, which does not include the 20 that Ukraine is after. Saab's Swedish production line is capable of making approximately 15 Gripens each year, but the company intends to ramp this level up to 20 or 30 annually. Saab also maintains additional production capacity in Brazil.
As it turns out, the Ukrainians will likely be the first air force to use the Saab JAS 39 Gripen for the purpose it was originally intended for — to go up against the Russians. This means adapting to the external environment, which can be very cold for much of the year. In response to this need, all of the Gripen's maintenance procedures can be executed while wearing gloves. In addition, Gripens can take off not just from established airbases, but from any stretch of straight road, permitting them to be dispersed across the countryside and concealed, protecting them from attacks. After a mission, a Gripen can be rearmed and refueled in less than 10 minutes by a crew of six — and at a fraction of the price that an F-35 costs to run. The Ukrainian Air Force is likely to be a big beneficiary of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen's many built-in advantages.