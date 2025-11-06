Who Makes Gripen Jets And Where Are They Produced?

Today's top fighter jets need a combination of agility, versatility, and the best of modern equipment in order to perform at peak levels. Gripen jets, which are manufactured in Sweden by the company Saab AB, fit that description perfectly. Gripen jets are actively used by military forces in countries around the world, including Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand.

Saab produces parts and integrates systems for the Gripen jets at its facility in Linköping, Sweden, with final assembly happening at Embraer's Gavião Peixoto facility in São Paulo, Brazil, where 15 of Brazil's ordered aircraft were set to be assembled as of 2023. Saab AB also utilizes a plant called Saab Brasil in São Bernardo do Campo, where individual components like the cone, fuselage, and tail are made. From there, those parts are shipped to either the Brazilian facility line or to Sweden for final integration. But Saab is considering expanding Gripen production into Canada.

Ukraine has expressed interest in buying more than 100 Gripen fighter jets, which are more technologically advanced than its current fleet, but an order of this size means Saab would need to double its production to make it happen. While a final production facility site has yet to be officially chosen, Canada appears to be the frontrunner. This could be an ideal situation for Saab, as the company already has an existing partnership with Canadian aerospace firms such as Bombardier.