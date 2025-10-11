Ukraine's New Fighter Jets Will Be More Technologically Advanced Than Its Current Fleet

The French Mirage and the United States' F-16 have both been part of Ukraine's aerial arsenal for some time. The Mirage first arrived in Ukraine in February 2025, equipped with MICA air-to-air missiles, cruise missiles, and AASM Hammer guided bombs. They are also upgraded for air-to-ground combat and can defend against forms of electronic warfare. The F-16 has seen service in Ukraine since August 2024, and they can be fitted with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, handle more air-to-ground attacks, and protect against Russian glide bombs, which have done serious damage to ground forces. Thus, despite both the Mirage and F-16 being from the 1970s, they still offer improvements over the MiG-29s and Su-27s.

This brings us to the new addition to the fleet, the Swedish Gripen. Brought into service in the 1990s, these jets boast relatively advanced radar technology, more up-to-date aviation electronics systems, and can launch from dispersed airfields, making them an overall superior craft to the old Soviet models Ukraine has been flying. The Gripen also has impressive combat capabilities, capable of firing active radar-guided missiles, short-range infrared homing missiles, guided bomb units, air-to-surface missiles, and more. So it's definitely not lacking when it comes to pure firepower.

The Swedish Gripen is packed with incredible features, and the U.S. F-16 and French Mirage are both standout craft in their own right. It goes without saying that these are all massive upgrades from the jets that Ukraine previously relied upon and could be major difference-makers in the current conflict.