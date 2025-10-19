Colombia Is Seeking To Modernize Its Air Force With These Jets And Weapons

The Fuerza Aeroespacial Colombiana (Colombian Aerospace Force) has relied on the Israeli-built Kfir fighter since its northern neighbor Panama was ruled by Manuel Noriega. This jet first entered service with its home country's Air Force in the 1970s and it's fair to say that it is no longer a pilots' favorite. The half-century old technology is also becoming an issue for technicians as keeping these planes in the air safely gets more challenging with time.

Colombia's government shopped around with aerospace companies around the world to choose its next primary fighter jet. Among the considerations were America's F-16, France's Dassault Rafale, and the Chinese J-10CE. After lots of deliberation, Bogota struck a $1.9 billion deal with Saab to buy 18 Gripen E jets from the Swedish company. The deal also included renewable energy and infrastructure improvements and a line of credit from the Swedish government, and Colombia showed off its new planes at the nation's International Aeronautics and Space Fair (F-AIR 2025) in July.

For the nation of more than 50 million people that shares a border with five other countries the Gripen is a huge climb in terms of fighter technology. The Kfir debuted in 1975, but its design roots go back even further. The plane is actually a reverse-engineered copy of France's Mirage 5, a jet that first flew in 1967. Although the Kfir's replacement can't be considered a fifth-generation fighter like the F-35 Lightning II, it still goes a long way in bringing Colombia's air defenses up to date. Let's take a closer look at the jet the country will use to close that generational gap.