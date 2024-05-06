Everything You Need To Know About The Kfir Fighter Jet

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) is one of the most capable, well-armed air forces today, thanks in part to the steady flow of advanced armaments from allies like the United States. However, Israel's homegrown defense industry has also played a pivotal role, with companies like Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, and Elbit Systems producing top-of-the-line sensors and weapons that equip not only the Israel Defense Force (IDF) but also foreign armies. For instance, the widely used LITENING targeting pod, employed by the U.S. military on its fighter jets, is a product of Rafael's innovation.

This tradition of arms manufacturing didn't emerge overnight, though. One of the earliest catalysts that spurred Israeli investments in a robust defense industry was the story behind the IAI Kfir (Hebrew for "Lion Cub") — an Israel-built fighter jet that is essentially an unlicensed, homegrown copy of France's Dassault Mirage 5.

It may come as a surprise that the IDF, which now boasts fifth-generation fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning II (as the F-35I Adir) had to resort to boot-legging foreign aircraft. However, as the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention: The pressing need for a new fighter jet, coupled with a geopolitical crisis, led to Israel producing the Kfir. Fortunately, this gamble paid off. Not only did the Kfir (and its predecessor, the Nesher) prove its mettle in some of the most intense dogfights in aerial combat history throughout the 1970s and 1980s, but the five-decade-old jet is still capable enough to remain flying today with many countries.