What Does 'JAS' Stand For On The Saab JAS 39 Gripen Fighter Jet?

If you saw the name Saab and a tickle developed somewhere deep in the back of your mind because you know that name from somewhere, you're not wrong. Once upon a time in the United States, automobiles from Swedish carmaker Saab once rolled through the countryside. From time to time, you can still see one out in the wild, but they're pretty rare.

Those cars came from Saab Automobile, a subsidiary of Saab AB, which had been building them since the late 1940s. In 2000, General Motors acquired them; eleven years later, the division went bankrupt, and the Saab brand ceased to exist. However, Saab AB is still alive and kicking, and is the defense contractor that manufactures the JAS 39 Gripen. In fact, that part of the company has been making planes for the Swedish Air Force since 1937.

The Gripen happens to be one of Europe's best frontline multirole jet fighters. Knowing that it's made in Sweden will help in understanding the meaning of the JAS acronym — Jakt, Attack och Spaning, which (in Swedish) means "Hunting, Attack and Reconnaissance," describing some of the Gripen's incredible features. To be more precise, "Jakt" refers to its air-to-air capabilities. "Attack" defines its air-to-ground proficiency, and "Spaning" (sometimes seen as Spaningsplan) addresses its knack for carrying out reconnaissance. The Gripen took to the skies on its maiden flight in 1988 and became an official part of the Swedish Air Force in 1997.