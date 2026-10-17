4 Classic iPod Features That Are Pure Nostalgia Today

Years before the iPhone came along, Apple's flagship portable electronic device was the iPod. Spanning over 20 years, the history of the iPod is fascinating. It was unveiled by Apple in 2001, at a time when MP3 players were still a relatively new product category. The original iPod featured a 2-inch black-and-white display with a white LED backlight, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a FireWire port that let users transfer entire music libraries from a Mac.

Its most impressive spec, however, had to be its 5GB hard drive, which let users carry around 1,000 CD-quality songs in their pocket. The built-in FireWire port promised fast transfer speeds that could move a thousand songs in just ten minutes. Over the years, the iPod saw regular upgrades to its storage, user interface, and most importantly, its design. The iPod mini that arrived a few years later was a compact music player with a premium build, and the iPod nano was even smaller.

We also had the iPod shuffle — a screenless music player that was designed around shuffling your songs instead of manually browsing and picking what to play. Then the iPod touch carried the mantle into the touchscreen era and saw seven generations before Apple discontinued the iPod in 2022. Now, your smartphone does everything the iPod could do and more, but there are things about the iPod we sorely miss – be it the 3.5mm headphone jack or the convenient physical playback controls.