What Does The Triangle Symbol On Samsung Phones Mean?

Over the years, Android and iOS have borrowed features and UI elements from one another, to the point where you'll find basically the same functionality on either platform. There are certain design differences that have stuck around, though, and the way Android treats its status bar is one of them. You'll often find the status bars on most Android phones quite populated with all sorts of icons. Besides your usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile data indicators, most OEMs have their own set of icons to represent different features. If your Samsung phone is displaying a triangle symbol, it could point to the Data saver feature being enabled.

You can confirm this if you can spot two arrows inside the triangle pointing in opposite directions (up and down) when looking closely at the icon. As its name suggests, Data saver helps you reduce mobile data usage. It does so by restricting background data consumption by apps. Your Android phone does a lot even when you're not actively using an app. Third-party apps and games often pull data in the background to refresh content, sync information, check for notifications, and download media.

You can configure the allowlist to let certain apps continue using mobile data in the background by navigating to Settings > Connections > Data usage > Data saver > Allowed to use data while Data saver is on. Of course, if you're connected to Wi-Fi most of the time, you can turn the feature off.