10 Car Parts You Might Never Have To Replace

One part you shouldn't have to worry about replacing is your vehicle's engine block. The engine block contains the cylinders and components that power your car's engine, allowing it to start and run. It's a crucial part that's designed to remain intact throughout a car's life. Without it, your car won't run.

An engine has many smaller parts, like the pistons, valves, spark plugs, and more. These parts can break down before the larger block does, but they are easier to replace. Still, you shouldn't have to worry about an engine block failing until you get closer to 200,000 miles, potentially even 300,000, if you take care of the engine and replace or regularly have these parts checked while you own the car.

You might know your engine is having trouble if you see blue-grey exhaust when you start it, or if the engine overheats, which you might see on your dashboard. An engine block is extremely costly to replace. If you do have to replace it, you're looking at over $6,000 for a new one, or closer to $4,000 for a remanufactured one.