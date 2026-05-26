What Is The Average Lifespan Of An Automatic Transmission?

We don't typically think about it much when driving, largely owing to its convenience in automation, but an automatic transmission is a highly complex device requiring specialized maintenance if it breaks. Of course, like any other intricate piece of hardware, they will break eventually, though it may not be until much of the rest of the car is replaced. With proper maintenance, automatic transmissions can last well into the six-figure mileage mark without major servicing, on average around 150,000 to 200,000 miles, according to transmission specialists.

Of course, that's just an average — three major factors influence whether that life can be prolonged or cut in half. First, is the type of automatic transmission. By far, the most common is the traditional planetary gear-driven automatic transmission. CVTs, on the other hand, last maybe half as long as a normal automatic, and that's accounting for its more frequent fluid changes (about 30,000 to 40,000 miles, as opposed to an auto's 60,000-plus interval). That leads us into the second factor: a well-maintained transmission is a more durable transmission, regardless of type. The final influence isn't the transmission itself, but rather the driver.

Unlike manual transmissions — which actually have similar average lifespans — automatics are less involved and easier to miss if you don't adhere to the schedule, so if in doubt, always follow the owner's manual. So, here's why and how automatic transmissions fail, and some tips on how to keep yours running well.