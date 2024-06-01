What Does A Transmission Cooler Do And Do You Really Need One?

Much like an engine, bad habits can accumulate and start to harm your transmission, which is one of the most important systems in your car or truck. Of course, there are certain things you can do to extend the life of your vehicle's transmission, including making sure your car has the transmission cooler it needs.

Ideally, you want to keep transmission fluid below 200 degrees Fahrenheit because higher temperatures can greatly reduce the effective lifetime of the fluid. In general, the cooler you keep your fluid, the longer your transmission should be able to last. The best way to do that is by making sure your transmission is operating as it should and changing your car's transmission fluid. You might also consider installing a transmission cooler.

But what exactly is a transmission cooler? And is the money and effort required to put one in your vehicle really worth it? The answer is a resounding "sort of," though really it all comes down to your personal car or truck.