What Would Change If You Switched From Conventional To Synthetic Oil?

You have plenty of options when it comes to oil changes, whether you change your oil yourself or have a professional do it. There are dozens of different brands, each one with different numbers, manufacturer and mileage specializations. One question you'll see pop up time and again is whether to use conventional or synthetic oil. Of course, which oil your car accepts is one thing, but let's say you have a car that's been running on conventional for however long, then you decide to splurge and go for a full-synthetic option. What'll happen, if anything?

The answer to that question, like anything else when it comes to automotive maintenance, depends largely on the car and what you use it for. Several factors will change, but the most pertinent to the end user is the service interval — synthetic oil usually carries a longer lifespan than conventional, so you don't need to change it as often. It'll also likely take some time to work up to those extended changes; synthetic oil has various additives that help break up a lot of the buildup in older, higher-mileage engines that used conventional oil, so expect to see dirty oil for the time being.

However, there are some cars where the manufacturers strongly advise against using any synthetic oil, period — most prominently being Mazda Wankel engines. Other times, it seems like your car doesn't "like" the synthetic option for whatever reason — oil pressure issues, dirty oil, and so on. Let's discuss why that happens and if it's actually bad for your engine.