Why You Should Probably Skip Smart Bulbs For Your Home

We live in an era where almost everything has turned smart, even the bulbs. Smart bulbs promise you a lot of features, and they actually deliver. But sometimes you walk into a dark room, tap your phone, and nothing happens. The app is still loading because of an issue with your Wi-Fi or the app itself. So you stand there, in the dark, holding your phone.

Smart bulbs look like an easy upgrade. You screw one in, and the lights obey your voice. Smart bulbs are one of the cheapest tech options for a budget smart home. But when you look at it, a bulb has only one job: to brighten the room whenever you want. A normal bulb does that on day one and on day one thousand, no questions asked, no complexity. A smart bulb, on the other hand, adds an app, an account, a Wi-Fi link, and a company that has to stay in business. Every extra piece is one more thing that can quietly fail or disappear. This is one reason to skip gadgets that need the internet.

That said, smart bulbs aren't evil. Plenty of people like them, and that is totally fine. But before you fill your home with them, it is better to know what you are signing up for. Here are five solid reasons to skip smart bulbs and go with traditional bulbs.