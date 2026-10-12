6 All-Terrain Tires Under $200 That Have Good User Ratings

All-terrain tires can change how your car drives, making the ride smoother and quieter. Owning a set just makes sense if you regularly drive on both paved and unpaved roads. The problem is choosing the right one, considering there are so many brands and different models, with some of the best priced at more than $400. The good news, however, is that you don't have to spend much to get one users genuinely like. Plenty of well-known brands still sell models for under $200 in certain sizes. To help, we've put together a list of six all-terrain tires that fit the bill.

Each of the six tires below averages at least four stars from owners on Tire Rack, and you can get each for under $200 in at least one size. Some excel on paved roads, while others are better suited to off-road driving. So, beyond cost, your choice will also depend on your preferences and the terrain you'll mostly be driving on.

If your budget stretches a little further, check out all-terrain tires under $250, or if you're shopping for regular passenger rubber, look at tires under $100 that owners say are worth buying. That said, here are our options.