6 All-Terrain Tires Under $200 That Have Good User Ratings
All-terrain tires can change how your car drives, making the ride smoother and quieter. Owning a set just makes sense if you regularly drive on both paved and unpaved roads. The problem is choosing the right one, considering there are so many brands and different models, with some of the best priced at more than $400. The good news, however, is that you don't have to spend much to get one users genuinely like. Plenty of well-known brands still sell models for under $200 in certain sizes. To help, we've put together a list of six all-terrain tires that fit the bill.
Each of the six tires below averages at least four stars from owners on Tire Rack, and you can get each for under $200 in at least one size. Some excel on paved roads, while others are better suited to off-road driving. So, beyond cost, your choice will also depend on your preferences and the terrain you'll mostly be driving on.
If your budget stretches a little further, check out all-terrain tires under $250, or if you're shopping for regular passenger rubber, look at tires under $100 that owners say are worth buying. That said, here are our options.
Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S
The Discoverer AT3 4S is built for pickups, crossovers, and full-size SUVs that need off-road grip without sacrificing comfort. Emphasizing its versatility, Cooper describes it as a tire that "helps you do what you want, when you want."
A silica-based compound and an open five-rib tread pattern work together to help the AT3 4S perform well in wet and dry conditions, while saw-tooth groove edges and zigzag sipes help it grip snow and slippery surfaces. This tire also has the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol and a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty.
The user feedback is particularly strong. Tire Rack currently shows 934 survey ratings and a 4.5-out-of-5 overall score, with owners giving the tire strong marks for dry, wet, winter, and comfort performance. The P285/70R17 is marked down to $180.49 per tire, and buyers report an average price of $181. Availability, however, may be the catch: Tire Rack lists only two sizes, and Cooper has since replaced the AT3 4S with the Road+Trail AT.
Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT
Cooper's newer Discoverer Road+Trail AT takes a slightly different approach than the AT3 4S, with the manufacturer positioning it as an all-terrain tire for SUVs and trucks that still spend plenty of time on paved roads. The tire has a 65,000-mile warranty and three-peak mountain snowflake certification. Cooper says its tread is designed to reduce the risk of cuts, cracks, and tears on rough trails, while maintaining performance on wet and dry ground and keeping rides quiet on city roads and highways. This matters because noise is one reason people hesitate to use all-terrain tires on the highway.
The Road+Trail AT has also built up substantial feedback at Tire Rack. The retailer currently lists 382 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating from 494 ratings, with wet traction, winter traction, dry traction, ride quality, and treadwear all appearing among the areas owners discuss most frequently. Some sizes are above the $200 threshold, but the tire is available below that mark in smaller fitments. It currently sells on Walmart for $155.
Falken Wildpeak A/T3W
The Falken Wildpeak A/T3W is an older tire than some of the others here, but that hasn't kept it from becoming one of the most-reviewed all-terrain tires in this price range. For instance, Tire Rack's testers have used it as a benchmark for judging newer off-road all-terrain tires. Falken has since moved on to newer Wildpeak models, discontinuing the A/T3W and replacing it with the A/T4W. Even so, buying remaining A/T3W inventory is still a strong option. You can get one at Walmart for $185.
The discontinued tire has step-down capabilities that protect its grooves from stone damage, and its 3D Canyon Sipe Technology holds up the tread blocks under heavier torque. Other high-tech features include twin steel belts and a polyamide reinforcement ply. The A/T3W also carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol and a 55,000-mile warranty.
The older Wildpeak remains interesting because of owner feedback. Tire Rack lists 620 survey ratings and a 4.5-out-of-5 overall score, while the tire scores particularly well for off-road, wet, and dry performance. SimpleTire shows an even larger pool of 1,369 ratings with a 4.7-star average and says 95% of reviewers would buy the tire again.
Kumho Road Venture AT52
Kumho's Road Venture AT52 is the brand's flagship all-terrain tire, delivering features often reserved for pricier brands. The tire's symmetric tread uses a five-pitch block variation to improve ride smoothness and reduce city-driving noise, while its high-density, multi-angle sipe design helps it earn the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol. Kumho also notes its large interlocking tread blocks create "excellent dry traction." The AT52's 680 A A UTQG rating is among the strongest in the segment, and a 55,000-mile warranty backs the smaller sizes.
User feedback backs up much of that positioning. Tire Rack currently shows 193 survey ratings and a 4.5-star overall rating, with particularly strong scores for dry and wet traction and ride smoothness. SimpleTire's 72 reviews average 4.6 stars, while the retailer's scorecard gives the tire 4.9 for dry performance, 4.8 for wet performance, and 4.6 for treadwear. Tire Rack currently lists a 265/70R16 version at $186.84, making it one of the cleaner fits for a list focused on tires you can actually find below $200 in at least some popular sizes.
Hankook Dynapro AT-M
The Dynapro AT-M launched as original equipment on 2015 Ford F-150 pickups and has since become a widely available replacement. The AT-M's wraparound tread design and stone ejectors protect against cuts and stone drilling, and its rim flange protectors guard wheels from curbs—this one might come in handy if you're still learning to parallel park. Most sizes earn the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, though not all. If you plan to use this tire in the snow, make sure it has the mountain snowflake symbol.
SimpleTire currently shows 289 reviews and a 4.6-star average, with 94% of reviewers saying they would buy the tire again. Its scorecard gives it 4.8 for dry performance, 4.7 for wet performance, 4.6 for winter performance, and 4.7 for treadwear. Walmart shoppers, on the other hand, give the smaller size 4.6 out of 5 across 52 ratings, while Tire Rack owners average 4.0 across 358 ratings, with 88 percent recommending it. Reviewers include owners who report getting tens of thousands of miles from a set, while others praise the tire's highway manners and ability to handle rain and snow. Pricing depends on size: the 265/65R17 is $198.99 at Walmart, while the LT265/65R17 is $288.99 at Tire Rack.
Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT
Goodyear's Wrangler Territory AT is for drivers who want the all-terrain look and capability without moving into the more aggressive end of the category. Goodyear classifies it as an all-season, all-terrain tire, highlighting its versatility.
The pricing is one of its strongest arguments. Tire Rack currently lists the Wrangler Territory at $159.34 in 265/65R18, and users on the platform give it an average of 4.0 stars out of 5 across 143 ratings and 103 reviews. Those reviews are more mixed than feedback on the Cooper, Falken, or Kumho tires, but owners often praise the Territory AT for its quiet highway ride, wet-weather grip, comfort, and light off-road capability. You can also get one at Walmart for $152.
Tire Rack reviews also include owners reporting long service life and quiet highway miles, although some note that it is an urban-biased all-terrain choice rather than a tire for serious mud or rock crawling.
Methodology
Each tire on this list costs less than $200 on at least two of the following three retail platforms: Tire Rack, SimpleTire, and Walmart. Also, on at least two of these platforms, they have a 4-out-of-5 user rating and at least 50 user ratings.