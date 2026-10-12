14 Of The Weirdest Third-Party Makita Tool Accessories You Can Find On Amazon
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Tool attachments and accessories can be tricky for any brand. For large companies, you might not find everything that you want to use available from them, and Makita has a wide range of power tools and in-house accessories you can pick from. However, you might not find what you want, and there are a range of third-party companies that go out of their way to create items that you can use alongside your power tools to enhance the experience. Not all of them are made the same, like these six useful third-party accessories for Makita tools. Some of them are weird and a little out there.
We've gone through to find 14 unique accessories that you can purchase from third-party companies to add to your Makita tools. We caution you, though: these third-party add-ons aren't always guaranteed to work with a device, and some could even be dangerous. We go into that closer to the end of this article. Here are 14 of the weirdest third-party Makita tool accessories that you can find on Amazon.
Gale force 6-slot battery holder
When you buy multiple power tools from the same brand, they typically come with a battery. These batteries can stack up, and they can be swapped between the same power tools of a brand, which is great if you plan to use a single tool for a full day and don't want to wait for one to charge. The number of batteries you have to track can add up, but the Gale Force 6-Slot Battery Holder could help you keep them in one place and take them all with you.
You can fit six different 14.4-volt and 18-volt batteries in these slots. The carry case does not charge the batteries, but it provides you with a handle in the center to carry the batteries around with you, allowing you to bring all six with you wherever you want to go, or keep them in a contained location in your garage. It only comes in dark green, is under 10 inches long and over six inches tall, and weighs over half a pound, not including the batteries.
It's available for $20.69, or you can get a smaller, four-slot version for $13.99.
Crivnhar tool drill mount holder
Workshop organization and power tools are always a priority. It's easy for tools, accessories, or excess batteries to end up everywhere, and the time adds up as you try to find the specific tool or the batteries that go with it. Crivnhar came up with a tool drill mount that's compatible with Makita 18V drills, or any other 18-volt Li-ion power tools.
These ABS plastic mounts provide a slot that matches the battery on the bottom of a drill, allowing you to remove the battery and slide it onto the holder. It comes with all of the screws you need to drill them into your ideal spot. You can install these mounts on wood, drywall, metal, or concrete, allowing you to place them in multiple places throughout a workshop or in a shed. These mounts won't take up too much space, being under four inches tall and under three inches across.
You can get the five-pack for $13.99 or the 10-pack for $19.99. We can recommend other tool organizers to help keep your workshop clean.
ToolCurve guide rail adapter
Precision with power tools always helps to get the most out of any project you're working on. If you regularly use a Makita cordless or corded trim router, the ToolCurve team designed a guide rail adapter to help you make straight, accurate cuts and dados on wood.
The adapter works by letting you place the trim router on top of it, then attach it to the guide rail, so you can glide the device down the lumber you want to cut. The adapter attaches to the side of the guide rail with a simple click. It would provide someone with a way to still do it manually without having to rely entirely on their eyes. The device also comes with a rail stop, meaning you can set where you want to stop cutting to ensure you don't go too far. Beyond straightforward cuts or dados, there are no additional recommended techniques you can use with the rail, though.
The ToolCurve adapter is available for $29.95.
Simon tools magnetic bit holder
Keeping track of bits or screws while you're drilling can be tiresome. You either have to lug around a small container to keep track of them all, your toolbox, or have them somewhere within reach in a pocket. Rather than rely on those methods and potentially lose them, the Simon Tools team created a magnetic bit holder that you can attach to the side of a Makita drill.
Made from silicone, the magnetic bit holder uses adhesive to attach to the side of your drill and stay in place. While attached, it has three slots where you can place your bits on top, and they should stay in place. You can reach over and grab them any time, and always be able to see where they're at on the side of your drill. Alternatively, you can place the magnetic holder close to multiple screws, and it should cover them, allowing you to grab them whenever you want to use them during a project rather than keeping them within reach nearby. The magnetic bit holder should work the same way, as long as the adhesion holds onto the drill.
You can get a two-pack of Simon Tools' magnetic bit holders for $19.99, or a four-pack for $29.99. There are also other handy drill attachments you can purchase.
Livowalny power inverter for 18V batteries
Normally, a Makita battery can only serve one purpose: powering a Makita power tool. It's what they're designed to do and how you expect to use them. For anyone who may not use these tools too often, or who wants to find an alternative purpose for them, there's the power inverter from Livowalny, which could turn into a power station with an AC outlet, two USB ports, and a USB-C port, along with an attached LED light on top.
The device says that it can turn the battery into a portable battery station, allowing you to power up multiple devices, such as a lamp, a laptop, any of your smartphones, and much more. You can expect to use the 2AH battery for 11 minutes with the AC port, 22 minutes with the 4AH, or 28 minutes with the 5AH. That's using the most power-hungry outlet, but your time limit goes up if you use only the smaller ports. These do, however, vary based on the health of your Makita batteries and how long you've already had them.
You can get the power inverter two-pack for $56.99, or a single one for 35.99. The purchase does not include a Makita battery or charger.
iVac pro tool plus automatic power sensor
Dust collection can be frustrating, but it's necessary to keep a workshop clean and safe. The less dust there is on a workshop surface, the less chance it has of leading to something dangerous, such as a stray spark catching on it. For anyone who wants to make sure they always have their dust collector on while they're working, there's the iVAC Pro Tool Plus. It connects to the wire of your power tools to automatically turn on your dust collector whenever you use them.
The Pro Tool Plus attaches to the base of a power tool and communicates with your dust collector (as long as it has the iVAC Pro switches and blast guards), telling it to turn on when it senses voltage from an activated power tool. The same goes for turning it off. The only thing you have to do is sync the Pro Tool Plus to the other iVAC devices to ensure they're all working together. They have an expected working range of 40 feet.
For any power tool you want to work with the system, the dust collector requires a separate Pro Tool Plus. These cost $79.95 each.
ToolCurve arbor dust cover
The Makita 36-volt cordless track saw is a solid tool, but if dust gets everywhere and cleanup is too cumbersome, you can keep it contained. The ToolCurve team designed a dust cover that should fit into the arbor hole next to the blade. It features a snap-on design that you can slide into to keep the dust better contained, designed to prevent too much of the mess from getting out. To help improve your workshop's safety, we have a list of must-have safety equipment pieces for home mechanics.
The dust cover is designed to remain slim and not act like a bulky addition to your tool that makes it more challenging to use or cause any disruptions to the blade. When you do need the arbor hole to switch out blades, the cover can be quickly removed, and you can swap blades before putting it back into place. You can also use this arbor dust cover with a vacuum.
ToolCurve's arbor dust cover is $14.95 and comes only in turquoise.
CLC Leathercraft deluxe poly drill holster
Knowing where to put your tools and still have them at the ready can be frustrating, especially if you're constantly moving around at a jobsite or at your home. Instead of putting your drill down when you're not using it, you can grab a Custom Leathercraft drill holster designed to hold and work with cordless T-handle drills.
You can keep the holster at your side and slide your cordless drill inside it, keeping it within arm's reach when you're not using it. There's also a buckle at the top that you can snap on to keep it in place, ensuring it remains secure while you move around. The holster is made from polyester material to keep it durable wherever you're using it. It also has smaller pockets on the outside for items you'll need on a job site, such as nails or bits.
You can get the Custom Leathercraft drill holster for $19.76, and it only comes in black.
Kreg pocket-hole jig kit
Jig holes can be tricky to create because you have to drill them at an angle into a piece of wood. Because it's done at an uncomfortable angle and you need to be precise, pocket holes are a good tool to use to ensure you get it right the first time and don't ruin a piece of wood, and they are an important tool for any woodworker. To help with it for Makita users, the Kreg brand created a portable jig for you to make pocket-holes.
The pocket holes are made from plastic polymer with steel at the center. The kit uses a twist-apart design, letting you adjust the angle you want, and it includes spacing to keep the holes separated. For the holes, there's a thickness setting for you to adjust based on the wood size you're using. You also get a clamp pad adapter to put on top of the pocket holes for the clamp to hold it in place.
You can get the kit for $49.00.
Triple blower nozzle pack
Makita offers 18V mini blowers for a variety of tasks. The DUB185 and DUB186 are handheld blowers that you can use for cleaning up dust, debris, wood shavings, or anything that you might find on the floor of your workshop, on top of a table, or on the side of a street when you're finished with a project. To offer more versatility, 3DEXL came up with three different attachments that you can add to these mini blowers, designed to help dry off your vehicle.
This side includes three nozzle attachments: a wide flat head, a medium flat head, and a small circular tip. These should fit on the end of the DUB185 and DUB186, and you can use them to assist in drying off your vehicle, although you can use them in other ways depending on how you want to utilize these attachments. The wide flat head can cover a larger area, while the medium can offer more balanced control for the airflow, with the circular tip helping you directly aim at a specific spot. Each has a specialty that you can use for a variety of jobs, depending on what you need done.
This three-piece attachment pack is available for $16.95.
Kfupius 18V battery adapter
If you don't want your Makita batteries sitting around doing nothing for you, turning them into an adapter is always an option. The brand Kfupius designed a dual-port charging adapter where you can plug a Type-C and USB cable into a Makita battery, allowing you to charge your various devices. You can use it to keep your smartphone or smaller devices going while at a jobsite, especially if you don't have a use for every battery that you have for your tools. It is specifically designed to work with 18-volt Makita batteries.
The battery adaptor from Kfupius is made from ABS/PC flame-retardant materials, with built-in protections to potentially prevent any issues with overcurrent, overheating, and possible short circuits that could occur from charging devices not designed for a Makita battery. The device also has a strap, so you can carry it while you charge your devices.
You can get the dual-port charger from Kfupius for $8.11, and it comes in blue, red, and yellow.
Wumzij Earth Auger Drill Bit Adapter
Makita's earth auger is a hefty power tool designed to quickly dig a straight-down hole for you, ideal for planting trees, bushes, or putting down wood stakes for a fence. To help secure this large auger piece in place, there's an earth auger drill bit adapter, created by Wumzij. It's designed to make it easier to swap between drill attachments and keep the device more secure in your hands while you're using it.
Made from steel, the adapter goes into the base of the Makita earth auger, locking the two pieces. It should work on a range of tasks you're already doing with the auger. You'll use the adapter to quickly swap out drill bits without using additional tools, making it a faster operation while you work. The adapter is also meant to be durable to handle the heavy vibrations and movement that come with this task and is impact and wear-resistant.
The Wumzij earth auger drill bit adapter is available for $32.99.
Stubby Car Drying Nozzle
You don't want to use a leaf blower on just anything, as the nozzle doesn't always work, or you want to focus the airflow in a precise way. For anyone who wants to find additional use for their Makita 18V LXT leaf blowers (and it is one of the best 18-volt leaf blowers in 2026), the Stubby Nozzle Co. created a car-drying nozzle. It's a small device that you can swap out the original LXT leaf blower nozzle for to help aid in drying down your car, or any other activity you want to use it on.
The Stubby Nozzle Co. car drying nozzle is an eight-inch silicone nozzle that slides into the base of the Makita leaf blower. You can use it shortly after you've washed down your vehicle and want to increase the drying speed, rather than letting it sit out in the sun.
You can get the car drying nozzle from Stubby Nozzle Co. for $39.99. It works with the XBU03Z and DUB184Z leaf blowers, but not the XBU02Z, DUB362Z, or GBU01Z models.
TollCurve Sander Hose Adapter
Any type of sander can create a significant mess while you use it in your workshop, making it difficult to have a clean workspace. Plus, these particles get into the air, and you might find it hard to breathe while you work if you're not wearing any face protection. For some, you might want to try to see if you can improve the experience through ToolCurve's hose adapter.
The hose adapter connects the back of your Makita sander to your dust extractor. It's designed to help manage the dust your sander creates while you use it, pulling in those particles as you work on your project. The plastic adapter connects to a 27-millimeter hose, replacing the bag that normally goes in the back. It should work similarly, meaning it doesn't guarantee it will capture everything you make, but it could be an easier solution since your dust collector is directly connected through it.
You can get the ToolCurve hose adapter for your Makita sanders for $24.95.
Methodology
Any of the accessories featured on this list are third-party items and are not affiliated with the Makita brand. Because they are not affiliated with the company, these have a good chance of not working correctly or causing issues with any of your Makita power tools or accessories you've already purchased.
For anyone looking for accessories guaranteed to work with a Makita product, the best option is to buy official brand accessories from Amazon or the company's website. We do not recommend any of these listed products, as there's a good chance that these could deliver subpar results and might be potentially dangerous if they don't work properly. We made this list purely for entertainment purposes.