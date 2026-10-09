5 Of The Coolest New Tech Products At Costco In October 2026
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The appeal of having a Costco membership isn't just in bulk-buy paper towels and cheap hot dogs. Costco takes multiple avenues in order to stay competitive, both with other retail chains in general and other membership chains like Sam's Club, and that includes getting in a consistent stream of new and interesting products. If you visit your local Costco warehouse, or check its online storefront, you might be surprised by the new gadgets and electronics you can find.
Costco gets all kinds of new products in on a semi-regular basis, from speakers to cameras to smart home gadgets. Anything you saw in your local warehouse last month could have been joined by a completely new product, so it's never a bad idea to stay on top of things. Thanks to Costco's member-backed competitive pricing, you may be able to find gadgets similar to those on other storefronts for less than they'd normally go for. If nothing else, Costco has a famously generous return policy, so there's less of a risk in trying new products there compared to elsewhere.
Speaqua Barnacle X Waterproof Speaker
Pool season may have come to an end, but there's still ample reason to spend time outdoors with friends and family, whether for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or just to enjoy the fall colors. If you're going to be partying it up outdoors, it wouldn't hurt to have a good, resilient speaker on deck, something that can safely handle the occasional splash of water. New for October, Costco is offering the Speaqua Barnacle X Waterproof Speaker for $79.99.
This standalone Bluetooth speaker features an IP68 resilience rating, certified waterproof and dustproof. It also features a buoyant design, so it could even be floated in a pool if you wanted to. It can be mounted to various surfaces like bikes, boards, backpacks, and others, either hanging free by the built-in hook, 1/4" threaded mount (for a camera or GoPro), or secured in place with its suction cup. Like most Bluetooth speakers, you can sync it up with your phone to stream music, but it also has 8GB of onboard storage, which can store up to 2,000 songs for phone-free listening.
Shokz OpenTri Bone Conduction Sports Headphones
Bluetooth speaker tech isn't just for partying with your friends, it's also great to keep you engaged and motivated while out on a jog on a cool fall morning. However, a traditional pair of over-ear headphones could be too unwieldy for jogging and earbuds risk falling out and getting lost. If you want audio tech that will stay secure without being distracting, Costco has begun selling the Shokz OpenTri Bone Conduction Sports Headphones for $159.99.
These sporty headphones stimulate the small bones in your ear rather than sending sound directly to your eardrums. This ensures that only you hear your music, while also leaving your ears open to ambient sounds like passing traffic. You can sync it with up to two devices at once to stream music or video audio, though you can also load music to its 32GB storage and play directly, which is nice if you don't have your phone handy or are in a non-connective environment like a swimming pool. Speaking of which, these headphones have an IP68 rating, and according to Shokz, they're safe to use in bodies of water up to 6.5 feet deep for up to 2 hours. They're rated for 9 hours of use on a single charge in Bluetooth mode, 6 hours in MP3 mode, and can get back 3 hours of use with a 10 minute recharge.
Hohem iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal
If you want to record some memories with your smartphone, you might not get the best-quality footage just holding it in your hand. For professional-grade smartphone camera footage, you need a gimbal for your camera — something that will keep your shot steady no matter what. Aspiring filmmakers should visit Costco which has begun offering the Hohem iSteady M7 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal for $199.99.
This gadget is basically a much more advanced version of a typical selfie stick. You can either hold it in your hand, or place it on the ground using its built-in tripod stand. In addition to the camera on your attached smartphone, this gimbal has its own native camera, which doesn't record, but is used to lock on to a video subject and move your smartphone camera's view to follow it. It comes with a detachable touchscreen remote if you need to make adjustments while filming and it can also recognize simple gestures as commands. The pan features infinite 360-degree rotation, so no matter where you or your subject walks, the camera will always be able to keep track.
Wyze Anti-Glare Indoor Window Security Cameras
Here's an annoying scenario: you want to set up a security camera facing into your yard, and to keep the camera safe, you set it up inside and facing out the window. However, because of this, there's an unpleasant, ever-present glare on the footage as the window partially reflects the inside of your room back into the lens. If you've put up with this particular scenario before, you may be interested in the Wyze Anti-Glare Indoor Window Security Cameras, now available at Costco in a 3-pack for $79.99.
These small security cameras are designed to be attached directly to a window to watch the spaces outside your home. This is accomplished via a special two-way mounting sticker. Just attach the sticker to your window, then mount the camera on the other side with the lens facing through the cutout, and you won't get any reflected glare. The cameras come with 10-foot power cables and cable clips to help keep the entire device firmly in place. The cameras record 1080p HD footage, with enhancements like 2-way audio, color night vision, and AI-powered motion detection. All of these features can be controlled via the Wyze smartphone app, as well as compatible smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Aqara Smart Lock U400
While the classic front door deadbolt is generally reliable, it doesn't hurt to have some extra security measures installed if you're concerned about someone breaking into your home. If you can get that, plus some extra convenience facilitated by connection with your personal devices, all the better. Costco has begun offering the Aqara Smart Lock U400 for $259.99, a home security device that's designed to fulfill both of these criteria.
This smart lock is built to utilize Apple's ultra-wideband technology, allowing it to remotely sync up with a paired Apple device like an iPhone or Apple Watch. When you approach a door with the lock installed with a paired device on your person, the lock will automatically disengage, which is helpful if you're carrying something heavy and can't reach your keys or move your hand to physically tap a device. This system also uses Smart Intent Recognition, only unlocking when you approach with clear intent rather than just passing by, which means it also won't trigger if someone is using their phone inside your home. Outside of this function, the lock can be engaged or disengaged via keypad, guest code, NFC card, apps, physical keys, or registered fingerprints. It's powered by a rechargeable battery pack, two of which are included with purchase.