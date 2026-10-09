5 Of The Coolest New Tech Products At Costco In October 2026

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The appeal of having a Costco membership isn't just in bulk-buy paper towels and cheap hot dogs. Costco takes multiple avenues in order to stay competitive, both with other retail chains in general and other membership chains like Sam's Club, and that includes getting in a consistent stream of new and interesting products. If you visit your local Costco warehouse, or check its online storefront, you might be surprised by the new gadgets and electronics you can find.

Costco gets all kinds of new products in on a semi-regular basis, from speakers to cameras to smart home gadgets. Anything you saw in your local warehouse last month could have been joined by a completely new product, so it's never a bad idea to stay on top of things. Thanks to Costco's member-backed competitive pricing, you may be able to find gadgets similar to those on other storefronts for less than they'd normally go for. If nothing else, Costco has a famously generous return policy, so there's less of a risk in trying new products there compared to elsewhere.