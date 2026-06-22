5 Sam's Club Tech Finds To Elevate Your Home's Patio And Deck

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Decking out your patio, deck, or yard with furniture, decor, and gadgets is a great way of turning your outdoor space into an outdoor paradise. There's no shortage of options available to do so, ranging from grills and fire pits to full patio furniture sets, or even personal saunas and hot tubs. When you're loading up on everything you need for your deck or patio, it's easy to accidentally neglect one area altogether: technology.

The great outdoors and tech don't always seem like the best combination, for an assortment of probably obvious reasons. Being exposed to the elements can wear down a lot of electronics, and there's a good chance your deck or patio is too far from an outlet for them to be useful. However, there's a whole market of tech designed to be used outside, alongside a range of gadgets and devices that can come outside with you and be stored in the garage, shed, or closet when you aren't using them.

Sam's Club is one place where you can find a diverse variety of tech and accessories to use out on your deck or patio throughout the summer — or even during the colder months, if you're brave enough. The membership store offers all kinds of outdoor gadgets, including weather-resistant LED smart lights, outdoor speakers, and more unusual items like bird baths and feeders with built-in cameras. The retailer also offers accessories that help bring your regular indoor tech outside more safely, should you want to. For example, it stocks sturdy projector screens for backyard movie nights, enclosures that allow you to use your regular TV outside, albeit not without some risk, and weatherproof soundbar protectors to match.