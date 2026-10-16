Can You Use Dawn Dish Soap In A Pressure Washer?

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At first, one might think that all soap is made equal. However, that's not the case. If you are aware what Dawn dish soap does to a washing machine, then you should also know that when it comes to pressure washing, dish soap like Dawn can cause more problems than it solves. While some professional auto detailing experts say you can use it, the big caveat is that it needs to be diluted significantly. Even then, it may not be very effective. Dawn can handle everyday dirt and grime, but it's no match for a dedicated pressure washing detergent built for tougher jobs. For example, some cleaners specifically target mold and mildew.

Foam can also be a problem when using Dawn. Dish soap isn't designed to run through a pressure washer's detergent system. Its thick suds can clog the soap injector or strain the pump, cutting into the average lifespan of a pressure washer. Some cleaning professionals also argue that dish soap can create more work, since it may leave behind a thin film that attracts dirt. When washing outdoor areas, it could also impact the health of your garden, since dish soap isn't meant to be sprayed in large amounts and the runoff can end up harming plants and aquatic life. It's also one of the pressure washing mistake that can ruin your car, since it can strip away the wax and sealant that protect the paint. In general, you will want something that cleans effectively without stripping protection or leaving streaks behind.