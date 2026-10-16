Can You Use Dawn Dish Soap In A Pressure Washer?
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At first, one might think that all soap is made equal. However, that's not the case. If you are aware what Dawn dish soap does to a washing machine, then you should also know that when it comes to pressure washing, dish soap like Dawn can cause more problems than it solves. While some professional auto detailing experts say you can use it, the big caveat is that it needs to be diluted significantly. Even then, it may not be very effective. Dawn can handle everyday dirt and grime, but it's no match for a dedicated pressure washing detergent built for tougher jobs. For example, some cleaners specifically target mold and mildew.
Foam can also be a problem when using Dawn. Dish soap isn't designed to run through a pressure washer's detergent system. Its thick suds can clog the soap injector or strain the pump, cutting into the average lifespan of a pressure washer. Some cleaning professionals also argue that dish soap can create more work, since it may leave behind a thin film that attracts dirt. When washing outdoor areas, it could also impact the health of your garden, since dish soap isn't meant to be sprayed in large amounts and the runoff can end up harming plants and aquatic life. It's also one of the pressure washing mistake that can ruin your car, since it can strip away the wax and sealant that protect the paint. In general, you will want something that cleans effectively without stripping protection or leaving streaks behind.
Highly-rated Dawn soap alternatives for pressure washers
On Amazon, one popular pressure washer concentrate is the Simple Green Oxy Solve Total Outdoor Cleaner. While it's made to handle heavy grime, it uses peroxide instead of bleach. It's also certified under the U.S. EPA's Safer Choice program and approved for direct release into oceans, lakes, and streams. For manual cleaning, you will mix 1 part cleaner with 20 parts water, and in the pressure washer, a gallon of concentrate can clean up to 6,300 sq. ft. At the time of writing, it is priced at $23.99 and has an average rating of 4.4 stars from mor than 11,900 Amazon customers.
Alternatively, Simple Green also offers a variant formulated for driveways and concrete, for the same price. It's made to tackle oil and rust stains, grease, and tire marks on driveways, patios and masonry. For car owners, especially if you are using one of the best pressure washers for car detailing, there's Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Car Wash Soap. At $27.99, the 64-ounce bottle can last 32 to 64 washes. It's designed for maintenance washes and can help remove dirt and grime without leaving streaks. At the time of writing, more than 22,700 people have rated it 4.6 stars on average. If you only need a small amount, there's also a 16-ounce option that retails for just under $10.
Some pressure washer brands also have approved detergents for their units. If you don't want to risk your warranty coverage, check your manual or the brand's official website for its recommendations.