What's The Average Lifespan Of A Pressure Washer?
A pressure washer is one of the most versatile outdoor power tools you can have in your garage. You can use it to deep clean your workshop floors, get rid of dirt and grime in the hard-to-reach corners of your car, or wash your furniture. Like any other home appliance, however, pressure washers aren't built to last forever. There will eventually come a time when its cleaning performance will drop. Your device may begin to produce unusual sounds, require recurrent repairs, or fail to start altogether. Considering a new pressure washer might cost hundreds of dollars, you'll definitely want to know how many years of use you can realistically expect from your investment.
On average, you can expect a gas-powered model to last between five and seven years, while an electric model can last roughly between three to five years. However, it's worth noting that, pressure washers are rated by operating hours. This means that if your washer is rated for 600 hours and you use it fewer than 60 hours a year, it may last you more than 10 years. Conversely, if you use it more frequently, you should expect its lifespan to shrink. Of course, this all depends on several other factors as well, including how well you maintain the pressure washer.
How to get the most out of your pressure washer
The easiest way to prolong the life of your pressure washer is to make sure it is well cared for. You'll want to clean your pressure washer after each use and store it properly in between uses. When storing your pressure washer, choose a climate-controlled space and cover your washer with a plastic tarp or a sturdy canvas to protect it from dust, varmints, and bugs.
Before it goes into storage, be sure you dry it completely, as even a small amount of trapped liquid could potentially freeze in winter, causing substantial damage to the internal valves, pump head, and spray gun. To winterize your electric pressure washer, drain all water from the hoses to the pump, rinse the system with a little antifreeze, and remove the battery. If you have a gas-powered model, drain and stabilize the fuel, and then change the oil. Don't forget to remove, clean, and store the filters and nozzles separately from your machine.
Another smart way to protect your pressure washer is to inspect it before use. Spend a few minutes checking for cracks, tears, or holes on the hoses, wand, gun, and nozzles. This way, you will prolong your machine's lifespan and ensure it's safe to use. When it comes to gas-powered models, change the spark plugs, oil, and filters as recommended. It's also a good idea to avoid using harsh cleaners or solvents, as they can damage plastic parts and other sensitive components.