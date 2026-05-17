What's The Average Lifespan Of A Pressure Washer?

A pressure washer is one of the most versatile outdoor power tools you can have in your garage. You can use it to deep clean your workshop floors, get rid of dirt and grime in the hard-to-reach corners of your car, or wash your furniture. Like any other home appliance, however, pressure washers aren't built to last forever. There will eventually come a time when its cleaning performance will drop. Your device may begin to produce unusual sounds, require recurrent repairs, or fail to start altogether. Considering a new pressure washer might cost hundreds of dollars, you'll definitely want to know how many years of use you can realistically expect from your investment.

On average, you can expect a gas-powered model to last between five and seven years, while an electric model can last roughly between three to five years. However, it's worth noting that, pressure washers are rated by operating hours. This means that if your washer is rated for 600 hours and you use it fewer than 60 hours a year, it may last you more than 10 years. Conversely, if you use it more frequently, you should expect its lifespan to shrink. Of course, this all depends on several other factors as well, including how well you maintain the pressure washer.