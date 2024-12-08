How To Winterize Your Ryobi Pressure Washer (And Why You Should)

Overall, the pump is the main component you want to make sure is winterized on your Ryobi pressure washer. Without it in working order, there's not much to get out of the entire unit. At the same time, it's not a bad idea to look elsewhere on the pressure washer and treat potentially endangered components for the winter. Start with the hose that attaches to the pressure washer. You want to ensure it is free of water before wrapping it up and storing it; otherwise, it could suffer splitting due to freezing and thawing. Double-checking the attached wand (if your specific unit has one) is important too.

Holding the handle down on the wand to release any residual water and pressure will go a long way in preventing temperature-related damage. You should also remove and store the pressure washer wand's nozzle as well since leaving it on over the course of the winter can cause warping and distort its spray pattern the next time you decide to use it. Finally, it's for the best to clear out the soap reservoir and the hoses that run to and from it. Like with all of these other components, they, too, are prone to cracking as a result of freezing and thawing, so don't put them away until you're sure they're as dry as possible.

Whether you choose a gas or electric pressure washer from Ryobi to meet your needs, getting the most bang for your buck is huge. To do so, taking a few winterizing steps before packing it up for the winter is the right call, as not doing so could cut your washer's life woefully short.

