How To Clean And Maintain Your Ryobi Pressure Washer (And What Not To Do)

If you're a DIYer, someone who works with tools professionally, or even a casual hobbyist, you've probably heard of Ryobi. The company is one of the most popular power tool brands on the market, supplying everything from drills and impact drivers to lawn equipment and pressure washers. Ryobi has an exclusive partnership with Home Depot, meaning that if you're shopping for Ryobi tools in person, you're limited to the famous orange hardware store. However, that exclusivity doesn't apply to Internet sales, and there are plenty of great places to buy Ryobi devices online.

If you're already a Ryobi fan and own some of the brand's product, you may be wondering how to properly maintain your Ryobi tools. While cleaning some devices, like hand tools, may be straightforward, cleaning things like pressure washers can be slightly more confusing. Fortunately, Ryobi provides detailed instructions for maintaining its products. We'll explain how to find that information for yourself, but we'll also break it down for you in simple steps to make the process quick and easy.

Here's how to clean and maintain your Ryobi pressure washer, and what not to do.