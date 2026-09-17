What Does Dawn Dish Soap Do To A Washing Machine?

You've filled up the washing machine with a full load of clothes. You've got the fabric softener ready to go and all you need is the laundry detergent. That's when you realize there is no laundry detergent. Before you grab the Dawn dish soap from the kitchen as a substitute, beware that you're risking a big mess if you use it.

That's because Dawn dish soap is not designed to be directly used in a washing machine. Doing so could produce too many suds in your washer, creating something of a foamy waterfall effect. While that may not sound very serious, the problem is that too many soapy suds inside the drum can lead to an overflow. An excessive amount of suds can not only cause a washer to leak, but it can also lead to draining problems.

The reason Dawn and other dish soaps are never a good substitute for laundry detergent is due to their formula. Dish liquids are meant to break down food and grease from dishes, cups, silverware, and other cooking utensils using foamy soap suds. But while your kitchen sink can handle that, your washing machine cannot. So, if you need a laundry detergent substitute, it's best to leave the Dawn in the kitchen and consult your owner's manual for other options instead.