Every Military Jet Ever Included In Star Trek's Michael Dorn Aircraft Collection

If you're a fan of "Star Trek," odds are you know all about Michael Dorn. He joined the franchise when "Star Trek: The Next Generation" kicked off in 1987, and has since appeared in more episodes and individual series than anyone else. Since appearing in Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," Dorn has appeared as Worf in 284 episodes, not to mention every one of the "Next Generation" films, so he's well known to the fandom. However, what many fans might not know about Dorn is that he's a pilot and has an impressive collection of aircraft.

In November 2022, Dorn sat with Flying Magazine to discuss his love of all things aviation, and he talked about the many aircraft he's had in his collection, which includes military jets. Civilians can and do purchase military aircraft, which are then referred to as Warbirds, and Dorn has had many over the years. While he's yet to add his dream plane, the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, to his collection, he has at times owned and operated a CASA Saeta HA200, a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, a North American F-86C Sabre, and a North American Sabreliner 40A.

That's just his military aircraft — Dorn has a collection of civilian planes as well. He's not just a collector and admirer of planes; he is a trained and licensed pilot. He learned to fly during a writers' strike, which afforded him the time needed to get his license. Since then, he's been an avid collector and pilot, and these are all of the military jets he's owned at one time or another.